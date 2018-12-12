Rope skipping offers physical, emotional and social benefits to Calgary team

Competitive rope skipping might have winners and losers, but according to a few members of the Calgary Skip Squad, there are rarely hard feelings at the end of it all.

"It is competitive — but it's not like other sports, where it's competitive but you don't want to talk to other people [after it's done]," said Abby Boudreau, a Calgary Skip Squad member who's in Grade 8.

Monty Kruger/CBC News More

"(In) the sport of jump rope you get socialized. Everybody's all friends. We just get along really nice," she added, in an interview with CBC News.

Boudreau is part of the competitive side of Skip Squad Calgary, one of three different rope-skipping clubs in Calgary, and one of a dozen across the province.

There's also a recreational side of jump roping — for kids between six and 12-years-old — where all the double dutches, wheel events and triple unders are executed purely for fun and fitness.

However, for Skip Squad coach Carla Hill — who started as a Grade 3 student in Whitehorse, Yukon — jumping rope gave her an identity as she moved from one corner of the continent to another over the span of more than 30 years.

Monty Kruger/CBC News More

That journey took Hill from Whitehorse to participating as a Grade 5 student in the world championships in Juneau, Alaska, where her team finished second in the world, followed by the family relocating to Nova Scotia, then New Brunswick, before Hill, as an eight-year-old, headed west to Calgary, where she helped launch the Skip Squad — way back in 1989.

"So about 30 years," Hill said.

What has she gotten out of jumping rope for close to four decades?

"Confidence. Self-esteem. Dedication. Hard work. Commitment. Physical exercise. Good for your heart. Great for your training. Great for your muscles and your bones. Great for building bone mass as well.

"Great for your friendships and travelling all over the world," she added.

Monty Kruger/CBC News More

Story continues