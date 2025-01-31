Ros Atkins on... what may have caused Washington DC plane crash
The BBC's Analysis Editor Ros Atkins on the unanswered questions around a fatal crash between a commercial airplane and a military helicopter near Washington DC.
President Trump addresses fatal plane, helicopter collision
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf
The moments before and after a crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter are detailed in air traffic control audio.
Secretary promises ‘answers for the families’ as Trump baselessly blames crash on diversity hiring
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 64 people on a regional passenger plane and three soldiers on board a Black Hawk helicopter were involved in a deadly mid-air collision
An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, with no survivors expected. Sixty-four people were on board the plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas. Three soldiers were on the helicopter.
The American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sparking questions of what led to the tragic crash.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The airspace around Washington, D.C., is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe.
Social media is awash with a slew of conspiracy theories suggesting that the D.C. air crash was deliberate. The theories have been turbocharged by President Donald Trump expressing his own disbelief at how the crash could have happened in the immediate aftermath of the Army Black Hawk helicopter colliding with the American Airlines CRJ 700 on Wednesday evening. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter on a training mission and 64 were on board the jet, which was moments away from landing at Rea
An American Airlines flight with 64 people on board collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers aboard on Wednesday night
Grace Maxwell, a Cedarville University student, was returning back to school after attending her grandfather's funeral in Kansas