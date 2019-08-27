Rosalía Doubled Down on Crystal-Adorned Burberry at Her First VMAs

It’s Rosalía’s very first VMAs, but she took the red carpet like a seasoned pro. The Catalan pop star made her debut at the awards night in New Jersey in a custom-made Burberry black satin fringed set, comprised of a corset and a sleek skirt decorated all over with drop crystals. She finished off the look with long velvet gloves for full drama.

Later on in the evening, well after she won the award for Best Latin along with Colombian artist J Balvin, she took the stage in yet another Burberry look, this time flanked by Puerto Rican singer Ozuna and a crew of backup dancers who were all similarly decked out in looks by the legacy British brand. For Rosalía’s performance outfit, Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci reworked some of the same elements of her red carpet outfit. Soon after the first notes sounded, the singer threw off her velvet and satin duvet cape to reveal a velvet corset underneath, delicately lined with even more crystals—worn with knee-length black leathery socks to add some modern sheen. Leave it to Rosalía to fully commit to a theme.

00-rosaliastory-embed.jpg Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur More

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz Photo: Getty Images More

Megan Thee Stallion Photo: Getty Images More

Story continues