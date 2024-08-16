Lisa and Rosalía Flex Their Starpower in Stylish Video for ‘New Woman’ Single

How’s that for an international link-up?

Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosalía have teamed up for a new upbeat pop single dubbed “New Woman,” released under Lisa’s own label LLoud Co. with RCA Records. Co-written by Swedish singer Tove Lo, and produced by Ariana Grande’s go-to hitmakers, Max Martin and Ilya, “New Woman” arrived Thursday with an ultra-stylish music video.

In the Dave Meyers-directed video, Lisa starts with a high-speed bang, delivering speedy verses about walking through fire to rediscover she’s a “New Woman” with “revved up aura.”

“Bitch, you better swerve / Revving up my uh-uh-uh-uh-aura,” sings Lisa after introducing the track as courtesy of “Lalisa and Rosalía.” The song completely switches paces (at around the one-minute mark) and slows down for Rosalía’s whispered Spanish lyrics to come in: “Yo vivo pa’ cantar, no canto pa’ vivir” (“I live to sing, not sing to live.”)

The new single follows the release of Lisa’s Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee-produced “Rockstar” single, Lisa’s first solo release in three years. The K-pop star came up as a coveted member of Blackpink, a four-member group with massive wins on charts across the globe.

Lisa is set to appear in co-headlining set at the Global Citizen Festival in September alongside Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro. Lisa will also be making her acting debut next year when HBO premieres the third season of “The White Lotus.” She is the second member of Blackpink to appear as part of an HBO series, following Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) in the drama “The Idol,” which premiered in June 2023.

