Rosalía Recruits Ralphie Choo for New Single, ‘Omega’

Rosalía has released a new collaboration, titled “Omega,” with Spanish producer and singer-songwriter Ralphie Choo. Earlier this week, she teased the single with a short clip from the Stillz-directed music video for the song, which sees the pair riding a rollercoaster.

It’s unclear whether the track will form a part of Rosalía’s next album, a project she confirmed was incoming in a recent interview with Highsnobiety. She told the publication of the album-making process, “I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them… I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.”

Rosalía has shown love for Ralphie Choo in previous years, as they both share a similar cultural background and an innate fluidity in genre and production styles. Ralphie, signed to Rusia-IDK (who recently announced a joint venture with Warner Music), is best known for his unique production of flamenco, R&B, hip-hop and reggaeton. His debut, dubbed “Supernova,” was named one of the best albums of 2023 by Variety.

Meanwhile, Rosalía’s upcoming album will mark her fourth official studio release, following 2022’s “Motomami,” which won album of the year at the 23rd Latin Grammys ceremony. (It also took home awards for best alternative music album, best engineered album, and best recording package. It had nominations for best music film and best latin rock or alternative album at the 2023 Grammys.) “Omega” is the follow-up to her and Lisa’s “New Woman,” which was co-written by Tove Lo. She also collaborated with Björk for the song “Oral” last year.

