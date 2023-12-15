Rosario Dawson to become a grandmother

At the age of 44. The Rent actress revealed in an interview with Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter Isabella is expecting her first child. "It's very exciting," Rosario gushed, adding that the baby is due next year and she intends to go by the name "Glamma" instead of "Grandma". Rosario adopted Isabella, who she largely keeps out of the limelight, in 2014 when she was 11 years old. In a 2021 interview with Health magazine, the star revealed that she knew Isabella's biological mother…