Rose Ayling-Ellis 'excited' to make history again ahead of Paralympics

Rose Ayling-Ellis has expressed her excitement about being the first deaf person to host a live sports show, as she prepares to present the Paralympic Games in France for Channel 4.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner and former EastEnders star will co-host Afternoon Live alongside broadcaster Clare Balding, live from inside the Athletes' Village, with live BSL (British Sign Language) interpretation.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is one of the hosts for the 2024 Paralympic Games on Channel 4 (Getty)

The opening and closing ceremonies will also be presented by broadcaster Ade Adepitan and five-time Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds.

Former rugby union player Ed Jackson, racing car driver turned pundit Billy Monger, BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, and comedian Josh Pugh will also feature as part of Channel 4's coverage of the Paris Paralympic Games.

Rose has achieved numerous firsts, including making history as the first deaf contestant on Strictly and reading a CBeebies bedtime story in sign language.

She described the Paralympics as "a great opportunity to showcase what disabled people are truly capable of."

The actress has made history before (Getty)

"It challenges people's perceptions of what we can achieve," the actress explained. "But honestly, we shouldn’t have to constantly prove ourselves to others."

She added: "It's incredibly exciting to be the first deaf person to host a live sports show. People often think that hosting requires the ability to hear, but I'm here to show that's not the case."

The 29-year-old revealed she underwent "extensive training" before taking on her hosting role. "I didn't realise just how difficult it would be," she admitted. "At one point, I panicked and thought, 'What have I got myself into?' But I love it. I’m really enjoying the experience and can’t wait to get started."

Ellie Simmonds will also be among those hosting (Getty)

Reflecting on her career, she said: "So far, my journey has been quite extraordinary, and this is yet another opportunity for me to push my boundaries. It's a huge challenge, as no deaf person has ever done this before. I think I’m hooked on being a trailblazer, and that's what drives me."

The former soap star emphasised that when speaking with Paralympians, she doesn't want it to be "an inspirational story for others to feel better about their own lives."

Rose also made history as the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival. Last year, she made her West End debut in As You Like It at Soho Place, earning an Olivier Award nomination for her performance.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be available to stream and watch live on Channel 4 from 28 August.

