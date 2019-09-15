Rose Bowl Fight After UCLA/Oklahoma Football Game Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Click here to read the full article.

A fight in the Rose Bowl parking lot after the UCLA/University of Oklahoma football game has left one man dead and another injured.

Pasadena police said the shooting happened about 11:20 p.m., three hours after the game ended. UCLA was beaten by Oklahoma 48-14 in the game. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street and found the two victims.

Transported to an unidentified local hospital, 18-year-old Kamryn Stone succumbed to his injuries. The other victim, an unidentified 51-year-old man, is in stable condition with gunshot wounds.

Police gave no motive, but indicated the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (626) 744-4241.

