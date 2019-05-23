Rose: Howard hiring heals UM wounds, rivalries

Hiring Juwan Howard is the end of rivalries between members of Michigan's Fab Five according to Jalen Rose, the point guard from that star-studded 1991 recruiting class.

Rose and Wolverines teammate Chris Webber have not been on speaking terms for years. Rose said bringing Howard home as head coach means any ill will between him and his former UM peers is water under the bridge.

"There will be no splintering. There will be no disrespect," Rose said. "It's about following Juwan as the leader of the program."

Webber and Rose have been at odds for more than a decade. Webber chose not to participate in the ESPN "30 for 30" documentary on the team and its two national championship game appearances in 1992 and 1993.

Howard was hired as head coach at Michigan on Wednesday, replacing John Beilein, who experienced great success in 12 seasons in Ann Arbor.

Webber, who is calling NBA playoff games for TNT, said last week that Michigan hiring Howard would definitely bring "everyone back together." Jimmy King and Ray Jackson were the other members of the Fab Five. Rose called on the entire group to get behind Howard.

"We're not going to bring that to Ann Arbor's campus with Juwan Howard as our head coach," Rose said.

--Field Level Media