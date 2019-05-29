Rose, longtime caddie Fulcher splitting 'for now'

After more than a decade with Mark Fulcher at his side, Justin Rose announced Tuesday he and his caddie are going their separate ways -- but the world's third-ranked golfer is leaving the door wide open for a reunion.

Fulcher underwent surgery on a heart valve in January and missed time earlier this season -- including for Rose's win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego in late January. But the man known as "Fooch" returned to carry Rose' bag at the Masters and has worked Rose's past four tournaments, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.

"After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now, as Fooch is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well-being after the heart procedure earlier this year," Rose wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

"He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required. I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100-percent healthy. I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future."

Gareth Lord, who caddied for Rose in Fulcher's first absence, will be on Rose's bag this week at the Memorial, according to multiple media outlets.

Rose has 10 career PGA Tour wins, with Fulcher serving as his caddie on eight of those weeks, according to multiple media reports. Fulcher was on the bag when Rose won his only major title at the 2013 U.S. Open as well as when Rose captured the Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and the 2018 FedEx Cup championship.

--Field Level Media