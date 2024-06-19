Rose-Marie, country singer and entertainer who became a popular guest on television shows – obituary

Rose-Marie Kane, who has died suddenly aged 68, was a red-haired country singer from Northern Ireland who was usually known by her first name; she released 19 albums and became well-known as a television personality and all-round entertainer.

The eldest of six children, five of them girls, Rose-Marie Kane was born on February 7 1956, to Owen and Ann Kane, and had a strict Catholic upbringing on the family farm just outside Newry, Co Down. As a child, she and her sister Ann had to milk the cows every morning before school: “We used to sing Danny Boy to them because the acoustics were fantastic,” she recalled. “Then we’d have to rush back, get our uniforms on and dash for the bus to go to school.”

During her teens, calling themselves the Kane Sisters, Rose-Marie and three of her siblings would sing at old people’s homes and local venues. But her sisters were more interested in boyfriends, so, she said, “I gave it up as a bad job and I thought to myself, ‘I want to be a solo singer’.”

Rose-Marie at a Variety Club luncheon in 1990 - Paul Smith/Featureflash

Her father, though, wanted her to get a “proper job”, so she took up hairdressing – but it did not last: “It was pensioner’s day and I was cutting the hair of a wee old woman and then there was blood on the white towel and I had cut off her earlobe. She left screaming... I just realised I am not cut out for this.”

Aged 19 Rose-Marie decided to try her luck in England, where she toured working men’s clubs, honing a gift for humorous banter between songs, before entering two television talent shows, Search for a Star and New Faces.

She did not win, but her sense of humour led to invitations to appear on the LWT comedy game show Punchlines, and then a guest slot on Chas and Dave’s television show.

It was her fellow Northern Irish comedian Frank Carson who helped to launch her career as a singer. He persuaded the bookmaker and boxing promoter Barney Eastwood to put up the money for her to record what became her signature song, When I Leave the World Behind (1983), and after she sang it to Chas and Dave she landed a record deal with Telstar.

Her first album Just For You followed, and she was soon touring as a support act for such stars as Johnny Cash, Cannon and Ball, and her heroine, Tammy Wynette.

Rose-Marie went on to tour in the UK and Europe and made frequent appearances at the London Palladium, at one of which she met Diana, Princess of Wales, backstage. “I loved your singing, but you made me laugh,” the Princess told her.

She became a popular guest on television shows such as The Des O’Connor Show, Shooting Stars with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, and Big Brother’s Little Brother with Dermot O’Leary.

She served as a judge in two series of the BBC talent show Go For It and branched out into acting, winning favourable reviews as Mrs Johnstone in the stage musical Blood Brothers and taking guest roles in television series such as Doctors.

In the early years of this century she spent five years in America, headlining in Las Vegas, where she won a Best New Singer/Entertainer award.

Back in the UK, she made the 10 O’Clock News when a poster to promote a new album was posted outside a concert hall in Lewisham featuring what she insisted was “a little bit of bare thigh”, sparking media interest when someone tore it down: “My manager got me to insure my legs for half a million pounds, and for a while I wasn’t allowed to ride a bicycle or a horse or do anything to put them at risk. It was hilarious.”

Rose-Marie did much work for charity and was a member of the Grand Order of Lady Ratlings and an honorary member of the Lady Taverners.

She was reticent about her age, telling an interviewer: “I’ve lied about my age all my life, so much so that I have to go off afterwards and say my Hail Marys.” She also refused to be drawn about her love life, though it seems that there was a brief marriage which was annulled.

At the time of her death Rose-Marie was busy recording her 20th album.

Rose-Marie, born February 7 1956, died June 5 2024