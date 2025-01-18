Roseanne flips off camera, disses Eminem in bizarre pro-Trump music video

Roseanne Barr participates in "Is America a Forgiving Nation?'' a Yom Kippur eve talk on forgiveness hosted by the World Values Network and the Jewish Journal at Saban Theatre on Sept. 17, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

Avid Trump supporter Roseanne Barr is making her allegiance clear in a new rap video.

The video, from Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald and titled "Daddy's Home," sees Barr wearing blonde braids and sporting a gold "Roseanne" belly chain while flipping off the camera and shaking her butt in support of returning President-elect Donald Trump.

The 72-year-old actress at points disses anti-Trump rapper Eminem ("Screw Eminem, I'm Roseanne") and addresses the controversy around racist comments she made on Twitter in 2018 about former President Barack Obama's White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

"They tried to cancel me and say that I'm a racist / Got a mean hook, they can't get me with that jam / Tryna take away my right to go insane then / Well listen up, 'cause this Granny's going bad."

At the time, Barr explained in an apology that she "was ambien tweeting." But the tweets resulted in the cancellation of ABC's 2018 "Roseanne" reboot within hours, which led to Barr blaming everything from anti-Semitism to co-star Sara Gilbert and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Months after the canceled reboot, ABC proceeded with "The Conners," a "Roseanne" reboot without Barr that lasted six seasons.

Barr — like her former TV character — is a big fan of Trump, so much so that the president-elect once called to congratulate her on her "Roseanne" reboot premiere ratings.

The actress has also been involved in politics, including speaking at Republican events and rubbing shoulders with Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Barr was center stage with Kennedy when he controversially admitted to placing a dead cub in New York's Central Park and staging it to look as if a bicyclist had run over the animal.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said at the time that the statute of limitations for the crime was one year, so he could not be charged.

