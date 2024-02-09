Roseville parents charged with murder, torture and child abuse in death of adopted 9-year-old son

Prosecutors on Friday morning filed murder, torture and child abuse charges against a married Roseville couple in the death of their adopted 9-year-old son.

Kimberly Rachel Blakley and Cory Albert Blakley, both 37 years old, are scheduled to make their first appearance Friday afternoon for their arraignment in Placer Superior Court.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested the couple. The Blakleys were booked at the Placer County Jail, where they are being held without bail.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against the Blakleys, charging them each with felony charges of murder, torture and child abuse, along with six misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, court records show.

The child abuse charge against the Blakleys includes an enhancement alleging the crime resulted in an injury to a child causing death. Prosecutors are alleging the child abuse that led to the boy’s death occurred Feb. 2.

About 6 p.m. Feb. 2, officers and firefighters responded to medical aid call at the family’s home on New England Drive, just east of Sunrise Boulevard in Roseville, authorities said.

The officers found the 9-year-old boy unresponsive, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department. Ciampa said the boy, “despite extensive efforts,” died Monday at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Roseville police detectives, in collaboration with the Placer County Children’s System of Care, have been investigating the boy’s death since last week.

The police spokesman said the boy’s cause of death had not been confirmed by the Placer County Coroner’s Office, which is standard protocol and may take weeks to disclose.

Ciampa also said the boy’s siblings were in protective custody as the homicide investigation continues.