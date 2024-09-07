Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Loved-Up Selfies with Fiancé Jason Statham on Greece Vacation: 'You and Me'

The couple made stops in Antiparos, Greece, and Ibiza with their two kids in tow

Rosie HW/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are giving fans a glimpse into their romantic Greek vacation.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the British model, 37, shared a series of posts on her Instagram which feature some of the highlights of her family's trip to Antiparos, Greece.

Writing in the caption of one post that she, Statham, 57, and their kids — Isabella James, 2, and Jack Oscar, 7 — had spent some time "under the Grecian sun 🌞," Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of the family swimming in a pool and exploring a restaurant, herself enjoying a cup of coffee, and some views of the city and ocean.

Rosie HW/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Another post featured selfies of Huntington-Whiteley and Statham outside their Grecian villa, smiling for the camera as they embraced each other and shared a kiss.

"Gonna be you and me gonna be everything you you ever dreamed," she captioned the romantic post, which also included photos of the model posing in a silk floral dress with the ocean in the background.

Rosie HW/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for a selfie at her Greek villa

In previous posts from the family's Greek vacation, the former Victoria's Secret angel showed off even more shots of her two kids enjoying their time in Antiparos. In one snap, Jack can be seen admiring a display of freshly-caught fish and Isabella enjoying a red popsicle and splashing in a shallow pool.

Another photo shows Statham floating in the water with his children and several other kids lying on top of a surfboard.

Earlier this week, the model also shared a few photos from her family's stop in Ibiza, writing in an Instagram caption that they were "Ibiza babies."

The photos taken there featured her kids, who could be seen spending some time on the beach, as well as herself and Statham stepping out for a date night. Among her many looks, Huntington-Whitely wore causal summer dresses in black, white, tan and a light pink. She also sported a sheer red dress for a night out, while Statham kept things simple in a black T-shirt.

The pair's European vacation comes several months after Huntington-Whitely announced that she would be stepping down from Rose Inc., the beauty brand she founded. Back in May, she announced in an Instagram post that in August 2023, her brand's joint venture partner, Amyris Inc., declared bankruptcy and that "due to significant changes within the business, I’ve made the considered decision to step down from the brand."

"Moving forward I am no longer involved or affiliated with its operations, products, or promotional activities," she continued, adding, "Authenticity and integrity are paramount to me in any business endeavor on which I embark and therefore, it is time for me to close this chapter."

Huntington-Whitely and Statham got engaged in 2016 after nearly seven years of dating. They welcomed Jack in 2017 and Isabella in 2022.



Read the original article on People.