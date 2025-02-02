Rosie Kelly melts hearts with precious update featuring baby Billie

Rosie also shared a sweet photo with her dog Ruby as she cradled he new born (Instagram)

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie melted hearts at the weekend when she shared a precious family update.

Taking to her beloved pet pooch Ruby's Instagram account, Rosie, 30, uploaded the sweetest picture in which she could be seen pushing her baby daughter, Billie, in a pram.

The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Rosie's miniature dachshund pup, Ruby, who rode along in the hammock section of Billie's pram. For the wintry outing, mum-of-one Rosie wrapped up warm in a longline puffer coat and a fluffy pom pom beanie.

She wore her caramel 'bronde' locks down loose and kept things natural with a fresh-faced look.

Rosie welcomed Billie in August last year (Shutterstock)

Captioning the photo, the podcast host wrote: "Spot the difference this time is just spot a sausage #swipeforasurprise."

Rosie's precious update sparked an influx of sweet messages in the comments section. Bowled over by the double dose of cuteness, one follower wrote: "Aww love this, so cute," while a second penned: "Aww just spotted the dog. How good is that the ruby can join you. She looks very snug."

A third meanwhile, added: "Ruby looks so happy, I bet she was pleased she didn't have to walk in this cold weather today."

Rosie shares regular updates with her beloved pet pup, Ruby (Instagram)

Rosie sweetly enlisted the help of her canine companion in May last year to unveil her baby's gender. For an exclusive with HELLO!, a pet-friendly cake was made especially for Ruby to enjoy, with Rosie's fluffy friend quickly tucking into a slice featuring a bright pink layer.

At the time, Lorraine proudly gushed: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born."

Rosie and her fiancé Steve welcomed their bundle of joy in August last year. They shared news of their family expansion on Instagram alongside a touching message which in part read: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

The couple share one daughter together (Instagram)

The pair got engagedin the summer, with Steve popping the question during a trip to Spain. In the wake of their little girl's arrival, Rosie and Steve have said that they are likely to tie the knot in the near future when Billie "can walk and be a flower girl."

The couple got engaged while visiting Spain last year (Instagram)

In a nod to Rosie's Scottish heritage, they've also mentioned that they would like their nuptials to take place in Scotland, but failing that, they'd want a piper to play.

TV star Lorraine got married in Scotland, in an intimate ceremony at Mains Castle, Dundee. For the special occasion, her husband of over thirty years, cameraman Steve Smith, wore a traditional kilt.