Ross Lydall looks at Sadiq Khan's 2024 mayoral manifesto

Sadiq Khan has vowed to rule out introducing “any form of pay-per-mile smart road user charging system” as he set out his plans for a third term at City Hall.He also pledged to continue his partial Tube and bus fares freeze “as long as economic conditions allow” and to try to bring the Olympics back to London in 2040.The Labour mayor used his 2024 manifesto, which he launched on Thursday, to attempt to shut down Tory claims that motorists face a new levy to drive in London if he wins a third term in a fortnight.The row has raged since he mentioned road pricing in his book, Breathe, published a year ago and after Transport for London began work on its future road charging systems as it looks up upgrade the “back office” technology required for the Ulez and congestion charge.The manifesto, unveiled at an event in North Greenwich in which he was accompanied by under fire Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, includes plans for a “second Superloop” route of express buses in outer London.