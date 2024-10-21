Roswell Couple and Pets Await Rescue on Flooded Porch After Record-Breaking Rainfall

Two people were killed after record-breaking rainfall triggered extensive flash flooding in southeastern New Mexico, on October 19.

Speaking to media, New Mexico State Police spokesperson Amanda Richards said two people were killed in the flooding. Nearly 6 inches of rain fell in Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 5.65 inches, held since November 1901.

Footage captured by Roswell resident Chaser Dean Harper shows him, his wife, their two dogs, two cats, four snakes, and one lizard awaiting rescue on the porch of their flooded home.

Speaking to Storyful, Harper said the family and their pets were trapped on the porch for four hours before they were rescued by firefighters.

“Roswell Fire Department eventually came to our rescue and got us to safety at fire station 1 where we waiting with our animals to be picked up by our family. We are all safe, staying at a family members home,” Harper said.

The City of Roswell warned residents to avoid travel on Sunday as city officials said that numerous motorists became stranded after multiple streets flooded.

Officials later confirmed that Roswell Air Center is closed and flights have been canceled on Sunday evening and Monday morning due to the storm. Credit: Chaser Dean Harper via Storyful

Video Transcript

All right, here's a situation update.

Um, the back wall of the house is pretty sure it fell in.

Um, the car floated away.

Uh, the inside of the house is a river.

Um, we're trapped on the, uh, front porch and we have all the animals with us.

There's Nikki.

She has a cat right there.

She has snakes in the backpack.

We have both of our dogs and then I have a cat on my back and then that's the river.

This is the front porch and that's where we're at.

We think it's receding because of that right there.

We think we've hit the peak of it.

Everything we own is gone.