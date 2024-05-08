Roswell police building areas closed due to flooding
Roswell police building areas closed due to flooding
Roswell police building areas closed due to flooding
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Ronnie Wiggs claimed he couldn’t afford to pay his wife's medical bills and take care of her any longer.
A security guard was shot outside rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto and is now in hospital as police continue to investigate. Here are the latest developments (all times eastern): 3 p.m. A volunteer at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital, not far from Drake's house, said the security guard was in the critical care ward. She said she had taken a police officer to the ward earlier in the day. A nurse at the hospital said media weren’t allowed in the area. Representatives for Drake did not immediately re
“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” the man’s sister told a TV station.
A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
Savannah Kriger, 32, of San Antonio, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead in a park on March 19
A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M
Holly LeGresley admitted an offence under the Obscene Publications Act and encouraging the commission of unnecessary suffering.
The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say
The city says it has begun to investigate the water in a High Park pond after scores of dead fish were found floating in its waters.In a statement on Monday, city spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said the dead fish were Bluegill, a water-warm fish native to Ontario, and died in Grenadier Pond in mid-April. High Park is located in Toronto's west end, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway. It's bordered by Parkside Drive on its eastern side."We are currently working alongside the Toronto and R
Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m
A three-hour standoff with the man, involving three other children trapped inside, ensued, police said.
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
After several consecutive years of drought in Saskatchewan, the first heavy rainfall of the year has given life to farmers' soil in southern parts of the province.Ian McCreary's fields near Bladworth, Sask., about 90 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, have been dry for at least the past three years. He has about 1,300 acres of land — about 900 being cropland and the remainder being for hay, pasture and wetlands.In 2021, some sections of the Prairies experienced the worst drought in 50 years. McC
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”