Rotary Club Seeks Nominations for Roger Mann International Service Award

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial is inviting nominations for the prestigious Roger Mann International Service Award. This esteemed accolade, dedicated to recognizing exceptional volunteer service on the international stage, will be presented at the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial's Crystal Drop Gala scheduled for March 2, 2024.

Named after Roger (Rajbir) Mann, a charter member of the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial, the award aims to honour a dedicated citizen of the Windsor-Essex region who exemplifies energetic and enthusiastic volunteerism on a global scale.

Roger Mann's remarkable legacy includes involvement in more than 23 water and sanitation projects across India, Africa, and Mexico. Motivated by the profound impact of contaminated water on children's health and well-being, Roger personally coordinated and followed up on these projects, often visiting India and Mexico at his own expense.

Water, deemed as life itself, has been a focal point of Roger's efforts, with clean water bringing transformative benefits to communities. Beyond preventing waterborne diseases, clean water has enabled children to attend school without health concerns. For girls, it has alleviated the burden of long walks to fetch water, allowing them to pursue education and economic opportunities.

In recognition of Roger Mann's enduring service, the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial established this award when he relocated to Cambridge in 2016.

Nominations for the Roger Mann International Service Award are open to citizens of Windsor and Essex County aged 18 and above who have contributed internationally in a volunteer capacity. Submissions, including a synopsis (maximum 300 words) detailing the applicant's international service scope, should emphasize work on water, health, or education projects. Supporting materials such as photographs, reports, or files are encouraged.

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial Awards Committee will oversee the selection process to identify the deserving candidate for this distinguished honour.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter