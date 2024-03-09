Rotten teeth and bad gums treatment needed for almost 27,000 British troops

The Army

Almost 27,000 troops across all three armed forces need urgent medical treatment for rotten teeth and bad gums, The Telegraph can reveal.

The figures released in a Freedom of Information request mean that more than one in ten of all serving personnel require some form of dental treatment.

The latest Ministry of Defence figures show that the number of troops requiring urgent dental treatment has increased by 5,000 in 12 months.

The problem is now so severe within the Army that soldiers who miss dental appointments have been warned that in exceptional cases they could be jailed for failing to follow orders.

‘Oral disease causes disruption’

A recent study by the British Dental Journal also found that “oral disease can cause substantial disruption to service personnel, resulting in debilitation and reduced effectiveness while deployed on military operations”.

Severe pain caused by toothache will mean troops will be prescribed strong painkillers which are incompatible with combat operations.

For every 1,000 troops deployed on operations between 100 and 150 needed dental treatment at some point, according to military dentists

In Afghanistan, helicopters had to be flown into remote bases so that soldiers could be evacuated to Camp Bastion for urgent dental treatment.

The revelation has been previously described as a national scandal by the British Dental Association which also said that more troops were incapacitated by dental issues in Iraq and Afghanistan than by enemy action.

The MoD places personnel with teeth problems into two categories. Up to 15,000 personnel are classified as Nato 2 – meaning they require a filling or have mild gum disease or tooth decay.

Additionally, a further 11,000 troops are classified as Nato category 3 and these have severe gum disease, abscesses and large tooth decay.

Research has shown that recruits joining the armed forces have more than twice as many dental problems as the rest of society partly because many come from impoverished backgrounds with a poor diet.

The armed forces rely on both uniformed and civilian dentists to treat troops. Around 180 full and part-time uniformed dentists, supported by 100 civilian dentists, are responsible for the dental health of the entire armed forces – around 180,000 troops.

‘Dental issues undermine service people’s ability’

Col Philip Ingram, a former military intelligence officer, said: “Dental fitness is a prerequisite for every service person prior to deployment on operations and all service personnel must have annual dental checks to ensure they are dentally fit. Dental issues can have a major debilitating effect and undermine a service person’s ability to do their job on operations which is why dental teams are deployed into every operational theatre.”

Separately, the MoD has also revealed that more than 240 troops have been treated for halitosis since 2018, an extreme form of bad breath requiring medical attention.

The Army had the most sufferers with 151 being diagnosed with the condition.

Up to 64 RAF personnel required treatment but just 29 Royal Navy sailors had the breath problem, according to Ministry of Defence figures.

Men also disproportionately had smellier breath than women with 229, male troops requiring treatment compared to just 15 women.

But the MoD said in a freedom of information request that the actual number of troops with the condition was probably higher.

The smell from halitosis can take various forms. In extreme cases, the condition can produce a smell like rotten eggs due to gut bacteria breaking down food matter and releasing an eggy-smelling sulphur gas.

Medical experts say that treatment often involves modifying diets and improving oral hygiene but if this does not work then halitosis may be linked to a more serious underlying condition.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We care deeply about our personnel, offering a range of medical and health support.

“All regular service personnel are provided with regular and free access to oral health care, including 24/7 emergency care and online tailored oral health advice for the military”