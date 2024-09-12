Rotterdam Barge Crash Recreated in Scale Model of City

Shipping containers were seen floating in water near the port of Rotterdam early on September 11, after a cargo vessel hit a bridge. It was a scene that a local tourist attraction made no hesitation in replicating in its scale model of the city.

A spokesman for harbor operator Havenbedrijf Rotterdam said the vessel lost five containers in the collision at the Willemsbrug. Four were retrieved but one sank.

The model replica of the port at Miniworld Rotterdam was soon updated to reflect the mishap.

“In the early morning of September 11, 2024, even before our staff were present, things went completely wrong on our Nieuwe Maas in miniature,” Miniworld Rotterdam jokingly wrote