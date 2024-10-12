'It's rough': More than 500 people rescued from flooded apartment complex in Clearwater
First responders rescued more than 500 people from a flooded apartment complex on Drew Street in Clearwater.
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
"I call it the dead dog state."
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
The human remains discovered in the freezer of a Colorado home in January have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005, according to local authorities.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
"When my male friends start complaining about baby momma drama, I'm suddenly very glad that I'm gay."
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.