Roughriders try first place on for size

Clearly there's no place like home for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It's been a month since their 35-10 butt whooping in Winnipeg.

Head coach Craig Dickenson made it clear the day before Saturday's game, they don't plan on going back.

"We don't want to go there in the playoffs, that's a tough place to play." said Dickenson on Friday.

They won't have to, if they can stay on the north side of Winnipeg in the standings.

The Riders avenged that Banjo Bowl loss with a 21-6 victory at Mosaic Stadium clinching the season series with the Bombers in the process.

Coupled with Calgary's loss in Montreal, the Riders now have first place all to them themselves in the West.

It's called control of your own destiny with four games left in the regular season.

Top spot in October doesn't mean much if you lay an egg before you get to November.

"We don't have to rely on nobody else," said linebacker Solomon Elimimian following Saturday's win.

"At the end of the day we have to understand what got us to first place."

Over in Winnipeg, the Bombers lost their starting quarterback in week 9.

They were alone in top spot at the time.

Since then, they have lost four of their last six.

They certainly won't get any sympathy in Saskatchewan.

The Riders lost their starting quarterback on play three of the first game.

But unlike Chris Streveler who seems to just be getting worse at the controls of the Bombers' offence, Cody Fajardo could give Ralph Goodale a run for his money in the Regina-Wascana riding in this federal election.

