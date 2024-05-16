Rounds of storms likely in Kansas City. When will metro get break from soggy spring?

Kansas City’s soggy spring will continue for at least the next couple of days.

A couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, and more rain is expected Friday, the National Weather Service said. However, none of the storms are expected to bring severe weather.

Rain has fallen in the metro on 16 of the last 21 days, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The wet weather has prompted the weather service to ask, “Can someone tell Seattle to come get this?!”

Scattered rain showers are expected through Thursday morning, primarily south of the St. Joseph area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, mainly south of Interstate 70, the weather service said.

One last round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon. The storms are expected to remain south of I-70.

Thursday and Friday will have temperatures in the mid-70s, which is normal for Kansas City at this time of year.

Local Radar Image

Dry weather arrives for weekend

The storms are expected to exit the Kansas City area Friday afternoon, leaving drier weather for the weekend.

“A nice weekend is expected with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Sunny skies are expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

The drier weather, however, will be short-lived as chances of showers and thunderstorms return overnight on Sunday.

Stormy week ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern Kansas and western Missouri and move eastward across the Kansas City area early Monday.

Areas south of the Kansas City forecast area are more likely to see severe weather.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Clouds, however, will move in overnight into Tuesday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is potential for some strong to severe storms.

Another chance for rain and storms will come Tuesday afternoon.