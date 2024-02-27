Roundup: Decatur stymies Glen Rose plus more from boys basketball regional quarterfinals

The Texas high school boys basketball playoffs have entered the regional quarterfinals.

Check back here for scores, stats and other inside looks at the Fort Worth-area’s top games. Which teams are continuing their quests for state championship gold?

Decatur handles Glen Rose

Decatur’s Javen Colbert is a special talent, and he is powering the Eagles to a deep playoff run.

Decatur (25-11) defeated Glen Rose 71-56 in a regional quarterfinal playoff game at Weatherford High School on Monday. Colbert followed up two consecutive 40 plus point performances with another monster showing, scoring a team high 34 points.

“It was a war,” Decatur head coach Rob Yeatts said of the game. “A good, old fashioned street fight with two teams going at it. Glen Rose is a tough, well coached team. They are here for a reason. They beat a great team in Burkburnett.”

Absolutely nasty pullback from Decatur's Javen Colbert…



Decatur leads Glen Rose 17-13 (4:21 Q2). @DecaturMBB @JavenColbert pic.twitter.com/jylhppxIV2 — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) February 27, 2024

Colbert was the focal point of the offense, and Glen Rose’s defense threw everything they could at him. The Tigers were unsuccessful. Yeatts credited Colbert for working hard and being a team leader.

“He is a good kid,” Yeatts said. “He gets it done. He puts in the work. At the end of the day in Texas basketball, big time players step up in big time moments. They put their team on their back and they go get it done.”

The Glen Rose offense was extremely patient in the first quarter, waiting for opportune times to pass inside or take a shot. Decatur applied pressure to ballhandlers, forcing them to speed up the pace.

“We didn’t want them to be comfortable,” Yeatts said. “We were trying to get up in them. Make them a drive and kick team. We didn’t want them cutting and screening. That’s what they like to. I thought we were able to take that away.”

At the half, Decatur led 27-19 thanks to a buzzer beating three pointer from Colbert. The junior superstar stayed composed, banking in the shot from near half court.

Have a game Javen Colbert. He banks in the buzzer beating three to end the first half.



He has 16 points. Decatur leads Glen Rose 27-19. @DecaturMBB pic.twitter.com/OoKjGea2qX — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) February 27, 2024

Decatur added to its lead in the third quarter and continued to pull away in the fourth, stopping the Glen Rose offense from increasing its tempo. Decatur guars Adan Gonzalez was a key contributor, tallying 16 points.

Glen Rose had four players in double figures: Junior Zeke Ziedziela, senior Thomas De La Cruz, junior Camden Singletary and junior Colton Andress. The Tigers were playing in a regional quarterfinal for the first time since the 2009 season.

Decatur, in the regional semifinals, will face Amarillo West Plains or Canyon, depending on the two team’s quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Decatur will play at Lubbock Christian on Friday with a tip off time that is to be determined.

“We just have to keep being us,” Yeatts said. “One game at a time. We take the highs and the lows. That’s what we’ve done all year. We’re an underrated, underdog team. We were picked fourth in our district. We lost our best two players last year. We’ve carried that chip on our shoulder.”