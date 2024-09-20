A roundup of NC driving laws, from brake-checking to the ‘Carolina Squat’

North Carolina’s traffic laws range from regulations on cannabis-impaired driving to the rules governing vehicle modifications and road behaviors.

The state enforces strict penalties for brake checking — a form of reckless driving. Cyclists are protected by specific passing laws to ensure road safety.

Can you text at red lights? Do you need license plates on trailers? What about flashing your high beams or running a yellow light?

Are speed traps legal? And what about the “Carolina Squat”?

The summary above was drafted with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists in our News division. All stories below were reported, written and edited by McClatchy journalists.



NO. 1: IS IT OK TO DRIVE IN NC WITH EXPIRED CAR REGISTRATION TAGS? HERE’S WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Like most states, North Carolina drivers must renew their vehicle registration every year. | Published June 4, 2024 | Read Full Story

NO. 2: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF AN UNINSURED DRIVER HITS YOU IN NC? HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

Data shows that roughly 6.5% of North Carolina drivers are uninsured, meaning about 494,000 people are breaking the law. | Published January 22, 2024 | Read Full Story

NO. 3: ARE SPEED TRAPS AND TICKET QUOTAS LEGAL IN NC? HERE’S WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Can a cop legally camp out at the bottom of a hill to catch you speeding? Here’s what to know. | Published January 5, 2024 | Read Full Story



NO. 4: IS IT AGAINST THE LAW TO DO DONUTS IN AN NC PARKING LOT, OR CUT ACROSS LANES? HERE’S THE LAW

Do you have to follow rules of the road in parking lots? Here’s what we found out. | Published February 1, 2024 | Read Full Story



NO. 5: COULD YOU GET A TICKET FOR RUNNING A YELLOW LIGHT IN NC? HERE’S WHAT STATE LAW SAYS

Yellow lights serve as warning lights, state law says. But can you get pulled over for going through one? | Published July 17, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 6: ARE LICENSE PLATES REQUIRED ON TRAILERS PULLED BY CARS IN NC? HERE’S THE LAW

Trailers have to be titled and registered, but there are exceptions. | Published July 18, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 7: HOW HIGH CAN YOU LIFT A TRUCK OR JEEP IN NC? WHAT STATE LAW SAYS ABOUT LIFT KITS

Wanna get high? Here’s what to know about lift kit laws in North Carolina. | Published July 25, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore



NO. 8: IS THERE A GRACE PERIOD FOR NC DRIVING WITH AN EXPIRED LICENSE? WHAT LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS

With limited availability at the DMV, it can be hard to schedule a time to renew before your license expires. | Published September 9, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 9: CAN YOU BE TICKETED FOR SPEEDING IN AN NC WORK ZONE IF NO ONE IS WORKING? HERE’S THE LAW

If there’s no actual work happening in a work zone, do you still have to slow down? Can you still get a ticket? | Published July 10, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 10: ARE NC DRIVERS REQUIRED TO PULL OVER FOR FUNERAL PROCESSIONS? HERE’S THE LAW

There are multiple laws on how to drive in or around a funeral procession. | Published May 16, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 11: YOU SHOULDN’T DRIVE IN REVERSE DOWN A MAIN ROAD. BUT IS IT ILLEGAL IN NC? WHAT TO KNOW

Sometimes you may have to drive in reverse on a road, but how far before it’s illegal? | Published April 25, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 12: CAN YOU USE YOUR PHONE AT A RED LIGHT IN NC? WHAT STATE LAW SAYS ABOUT TEXTING & CALLING

Cops crack down because distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes nationwide. | Published July 12, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 13: CAN YOU GET A TICKET FOR DRIVING TOO SLOWLY IN THE LEFT LANE IN NC? WHAT STATE LAW SAYS

Speeding remains a major issue in many cities. Some states recently passed laws that penalize people who drive too slowly. | Published September 3, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 14: WHAT NC LAWS AND EXPERTS SAY ABOUT CANNABIS-IMPAIRED DRIVING

A Memorial Day driver allegedly had alcohol in his system and had smoked marijuana before crashing into and killing a family of three. Ahead of his arraignment, here’s how North Carolina treats suspected cannabis-impaired driving. | Published July 24, 2024 | Read Full Story by William Tong

NO. 15: CAN BRAKE CHECKING SOMEONE ON THE ROAD LAND YOU IN JAIL? HERE’S WHAT NC LAW SAYS

Before you pump the brakes, here’s what you should know about brake checking laws in North Carolina. | Published June 5, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 16: IS IT AGAINST THE LAW TO RUN A STOP SIGN IN A PARKING LOT IN NC? IT’S COMPLICATED

The state’s motor vehicle laws apply to parking lots, but only if certain conditions are met. Here’s what to know. | Published February 6, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

NO. 17: IS IT LEGAL FOR DRIVERS TO PASS BIKE RIDERS ON THE ROAD IN NC? HERE’S THE STATE LAW

State law defines bicycles as vehicles, meaning they have the same rights as drivers. When can you pass them? | Published May 20, 2024 | Read Full Story by Evan Moore

This report was produced with the help of AI tools, which summarized previous stories reported and written by McClatchy journalists. It was edited by journalists in our News division.

