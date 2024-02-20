Roundup: See scores, more from local girls, boys high school basketball playoff games

The Texas high school basketball playoffs are heating up.

The girls are entering the regional quarterfinals while the boys are beginning their quest for state championship gold with the opening bi-district round. See results, stats and more from area teams.

Girls basketball

Argyle surges in second half to drub Colleyville Heritage

Argyle senior guard Gabby Campbell missed the first two meetings of the year between the Eagles’ District 7-5A rivals from Colleyville Heritage due to health issues.

Campbell, however, showed up and showed out in the Class 5A Region I quarterfinal at Lewisville High School on Monday scoring 25 points, including six three-pointers, as the Eagles pulled away in the second half for a 65-32 win over the Panthers.

“I knew that she was going to make a big difference,” said Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland. “But where I’m most proud of her is that I challenged her to shut Journee (Hampton) down, their best player who had 34 on us the last time, and Gabby did an outstanding job.

“That’s just the kind of player that she is, an all-state player. She was outstanding defensively and unbelievable offensively too.”

The Argyle girls basketball team poses after defeating Colleyville Heritage 65-32 in a Class 5A Region I quarterfinal on Monday, February 19, 2024 at Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.

Colleyville Heritage (23-11) came out on fire hitting four three-pointers, from four different players, in the first quarter to take 14-8 lead after one.

But Argyle (33-5), the No. 12 ranked team in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, got its passing game going along with Campbell, who hit three three-pointers in the second quarter, to start pulling away.

Journee Hampton, who led the Panthers with 11 points, hit one of her three threes to start the third quarter and cut the lead to 23-22. But CH didn’t score again in the quarter until a basket by Samari Stevenson with 26 seconds left that made it 39-24 Argyle.

“Gabby carried us all night and we got some other kids going,” said Westmoreland, whose team had 17 assists and just seven turnovers on the night. “Just a team effort and a team win and I’m very proud of this group of girls.”

Argyle outscored the Panthers 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

“When I was sick and wasn’t able to play it was hard, but I think it was a good thing,” said Campbell. “Getting to watch my team play when I wasn’t able to let me see what they were going to need when I did come back.”

Colleyville Heritage was without one of its key players this time around as Suli Davis, who averages 10 points and 10 rebounds per game, and her sister Onita Davis missed the game due to a club volleyball event in Kansas City.

Suli, a junior, has committed to play volleyball at Brigham Young University and is one of the nation’s top volleyball players in the Class of 2025.

Landry Murphy added 11 points for Argyle and Kennedy Hafer chipped in nine.

“I knew our team was going to be ready because we prepared for this,” said Campbell. “I think we’re playing our best basketball right now and we want to get as far as we can.”

Mansfield Timberview downs Denton Ryan

Mansfield Timberview, The TABC’s No. 1 ranked Class 5A team, is dominating the early rounds of the playoffs.

Timberview (37-1) throttled Denton Ryan 64-44 on Monday at Keller Central High School in a regional quarterfinal playoff game. The Lady Wolves took a 21-6 first quarter lead and proceeded to take a 40-9 lead into halftime.

Ryan (30-8) was overwhelmed by the Timberview lead and never recovered. Junior forward Brooklyn Terry led the way for head coach Kit Martin’s Lady Wolves, scoring 17 points.

Senior guard Crishawn Coleman and senior guard Kamryn Wilson were also key contributors with 11 points each.