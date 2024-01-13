Route 1 in Scarborough at Marsh Road

Reuters Videos

STORY: Hertz is selling close to 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its U.S. fleetopting instead for gas-powered vehiclesThe company had aimed to convert 25% of its fleet to electric by the end of 2024It's another sign that demand for EVs has cooledHertz cited higher expenses related to collision and damage for EVs The vehicles being sold include Teslas, abouttwo years after a deal with the automakerHertz is selling some Model 3's for as low as about $20,000,nearly half the purchase price for the cheapest variant The rental company expects about $245 million in charges related to EV depreciation expenses