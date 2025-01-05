The route abnormal load will take through Suffolk

Several different abnormal loads have been transported through Suffolk in recent months [Richard Haugh/BBC]

The precise route an abnormal load will take during a "complex" seven-hour journey through Suffolk later has been confirmed.

The 178-tonne electrical transformer will be transported from Ipswich docks to National Grid's substation on Bullen Lane, Bramford.

It will depart from Cliff Road at about 08:00 GMT, cross the Orwell Bridge between 09:00 and 10:00, navigate through Sproughton from 12:00 until13:00, and arrive by 15:00.

In order to accommodate the 208ft-long (63.4m) vehicle used to move the load, the Orwell Bridge will be shut in both directions and some street furniture will be removed.

The Orwell Bridge will be temporarily closed while the abnormal load moves through Suffolk [Martin Giles/BBC]

Planned route

The transportation will be spearheaded by Suffolk Highways teams who will follow the vehicles and temporarily remove and reinstate street furniture along the route.

Suffolk Police will manage traffic with rolling roadblocks, and temporary stop points may be put in place in an effort to minimise congestion.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area to "allow the load to travel through safely" while restrictions and road closures are in place.

There may also be times when the load has to travel on the opposite side of the carriageway at times, including roundabouts.

The planned route for the load is as follows:

B1548 Cliff Road

U2009 Toller Road

Holywells Road

C26 Landseer Road

C320 Nacton Road

A1189 Nacton Road/Nacton Interchange

A14 eastbound

Seven Hills Interchange

A14 westbound

A14 Copdock roundabout

A1214/London Road

A1071

B1113 Sproughton/High Street/Loraine Way

Bullen Lane, Bramford

4-5 January parking restrictions:

B1458 Cliff Road, Ipswich (from dock gates to Toller Road junction)

U2009 Toller Road, Ipswich

B1113 High Street, Sproughton

B1113 Bramford Road, Sproughton

B1113 Loraine Way, Bramford (from Bramford Road to Bullen Lane)

Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, thanked residents for their "understanding and patience" while the "complex operation" is carried out.

