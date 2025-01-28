Row breaks out over London council's alleged links to church accused of abuse

Robert Firth
·3 min read
Lewisham Mayor Brenda Dacres (left) and councillor Hau-Yu Tam (Labour Party/Lewisham Council)
Lewisham Mayor Brenda Dacres (left) and councillor Hau-Yu Tam (Labour Party/Lewisham Council)

A political row has broken out over a South London council’s apparent connections to a controversial church accused of abuse and exploitation by former members.

Rival politicians clashed at a Lewisham Council meeting last Wednesday (January 22) over the Labour-run council’s dealings with the United Church of the Kingdom of God [UCKG] — as both sides of the council chamber accused each other of playing “political football” with the issue.

Independent Lewisham councillor Hau-Yu Tam asked Mayor Brenda Dacres if the council would “apologise” for including the UCKG in an interfaith walk in September 2024.

The Guardian reported as far back as 2022 claims from former church members who alleged abuse against the church, with a church spokesperson claiming in response at the time ‘former members promote hatred against the church on social media and vilify its beliefs and practices’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cllr Tam, who quit Labour in July last year, said there had been “ample allegations of exploitation” made against UCKG, including emotional, financial and anti-LGBTQ+ abuse. UCKG has denied the allegations.

Cllr Tam noted that the Diocese of Southwark, which also participated in the walk, had issued a statement in October last year saying it ‘deeply regretted’ distress caused by UCKG’s involvement.

She added: “A survivor, who is also a Lewisham resident, welcomed the apology, saying that it validates UCKG survivors and acknowledges that they have experienced abuse. Will the council follow suit with the Diocese of Southwark and validate survivors by issuing an apology for including UKCG on the interfaith walk?”

Lewisham mayor Mayor Brenda Dacres (Labour Party)
Lewisham mayor Mayor Brenda Dacres (Labour Party)

In response, Labour Mayor Brenda Dacres claimed the council had no relationship with the church, despite a cabinet member working at the Catford branch, and said the council “condemned” all forms of abuse, wherever it took place. She added: “To me it’s important that the welfare of any survivor… get[s] the help that they need and this is not used as a political football in any means.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Dacres continued speaking before a visibly annoyed Cllr Tam interjected: “You are the one that’s politicising this issue because you’re avoiding [the question].”

In December 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Cllr Kim Powell, the council’s Cabinet Member for Business, worked at UCKG as a Community Outreach Manager. As of Friday (January 24, 2024), Cllr Powell’s register of interests still lists her as working at the controversial church.

Cllr Powell told the LDRS: “I work as Community Outreach Manager for Catford UCKG; this role is on my declaration of interests. My day job, and my councillor work, are completely separate.”

A UCKG spokesperson said: “We certainly do not abuse or exploit anyone. Our many current members appreciate the church and the good work it does, and would tell a different story. We are proud of the many practical successes we are achieving throughout the UK, with such initiatives as our soup kitchens and food banks, as well as the spiritual ones that promote happiness and peace of mind.”

(Lewisham Council)
(Lewisham Council)

A Lewisham Council spokesperson said Mayor Dacres had met with members of Surviving Universal UK, a group that advocates for victims of religious abuse, to hear their “specific safeguarding concerns”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson added: “No safeguarding concerns or referrals were made and we have not received any other reports from the public about the Catford branch, however we encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our safeguarding team.

“We take safeguarding concerns very seriously. Anyone concerned about an adult or child at risk of abuse or neglect can speak to us confidentially – details are available on our website, or we can be reached on 020 8314 6000.”

Cllr Tam, who is Lewisham’s only non-Labour councillor, described Mayor Dacres’ response to her question as ‘ill-tempered’ and ‘waffling’ in an email to the LDRS. She added: “Around half of all councillors applauded or voiced approval after the Mayor finished her comments.”

In her email the councillor made it clear that she felt that this was to deter her from speaking and make her feel that she was doing something wrong by speaking up.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • ‘Look in the Mirror’: New Catholic JD Vance Lectures Church Leaders on Faith

    Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during traffic stop

    RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.

    The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.

  • Man convicted of holding down boy while he was raped at a youth center gets 20- to 40-year sentence

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Pennsylvania Lawmaker Forced to Resign After Repeating Elon Musk’s Salute

    A Republican official in Pennsylvania has been forced to resign after posting her own version of Elon Musk’s highly evocative salute from Donald Trump’s inauguration. Towamencin Township Supervisor Laura Smith posted a TikTok video in which she hit her chest three times and extended her arm out in front of her, similar to the salute Musk made during his speech after Trump’s inauguration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “Just checking in on my friends who are struggling this week,” Smith, who

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • World leaders tell Fareed Zakaria what they think about President Trump

    President Donald Trump seems to think the US is a patsy. Yet, Fareed argues, the US has been the biggest beneficiary of the world order it built after World War II. Now, Fareed says, Trump’s transactionalism could undermine that world.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op