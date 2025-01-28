Row breaks out over London council's alleged links to church accused of abuse

A political row has broken out over a South London council’s apparent connections to a controversial church accused of abuse and exploitation by former members.

Rival politicians clashed at a Lewisham Council meeting last Wednesday (January 22) over the Labour-run council’s dealings with the United Church of the Kingdom of God [UCKG] — as both sides of the council chamber accused each other of playing “political football” with the issue.

Independent Lewisham councillor Hau-Yu Tam asked Mayor Brenda Dacres if the council would “apologise” for including the UCKG in an interfaith walk in September 2024.

The Guardian reported as far back as 2022 claims from former church members who alleged abuse against the church, with a church spokesperson claiming in response at the time ‘former members promote hatred against the church on social media and vilify its beliefs and practices’.

Cllr Tam, who quit Labour in July last year, said there had been “ample allegations of exploitation” made against UCKG, including emotional, financial and anti-LGBTQ+ abuse. UCKG has denied the allegations.

Cllr Tam noted that the Diocese of Southwark, which also participated in the walk, had issued a statement in October last year saying it ‘deeply regretted’ distress caused by UCKG’s involvement.

She added: “A survivor, who is also a Lewisham resident, welcomed the apology, saying that it validates UCKG survivors and acknowledges that they have experienced abuse. Will the council follow suit with the Diocese of Southwark and validate survivors by issuing an apology for including UKCG on the interfaith walk?”

Lewisham mayor Mayor Brenda Dacres (Labour Party)

In response, Labour Mayor Brenda Dacres claimed the council had no relationship with the church, despite a cabinet member working at the Catford branch, and said the council “condemned” all forms of abuse, wherever it took place. She added: “To me it’s important that the welfare of any survivor… get[s] the help that they need and this is not used as a political football in any means.”

Mayor Dacres continued speaking before a visibly annoyed Cllr Tam interjected: “You are the one that’s politicising this issue because you’re avoiding [the question].”

In December 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that Cllr Kim Powell, the council’s Cabinet Member for Business, worked at UCKG as a Community Outreach Manager. As of Friday (January 24, 2024), Cllr Powell’s register of interests still lists her as working at the controversial church.

Cllr Powell told the LDRS: “I work as Community Outreach Manager for Catford UCKG; this role is on my declaration of interests. My day job, and my councillor work, are completely separate.”

A UCKG spokesperson said: “We certainly do not abuse or exploit anyone. Our many current members appreciate the church and the good work it does, and would tell a different story. We are proud of the many practical successes we are achieving throughout the UK, with such initiatives as our soup kitchens and food banks, as well as the spiritual ones that promote happiness and peace of mind.”

(Lewisham Council)

A Lewisham Council spokesperson said Mayor Dacres had met with members of Surviving Universal UK, a group that advocates for victims of religious abuse, to hear their “specific safeguarding concerns”.

The spokesperson added: “No safeguarding concerns or referrals were made and we have not received any other reports from the public about the Catford branch, however we encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our safeguarding team.

“We take safeguarding concerns very seriously. Anyone concerned about an adult or child at risk of abuse or neglect can speak to us confidentially – details are available on our website, or we can be reached on 020 8314 6000.”

Cllr Tam, who is Lewisham’s only non-Labour councillor, described Mayor Dacres’ response to her question as ‘ill-tempered’ and ‘waffling’ in an email to the LDRS. She added: “Around half of all councillors applauded or voiced approval after the Mayor finished her comments.”

In her email the councillor made it clear that she felt that this was to deter her from speaking and make her feel that she was doing something wrong by speaking up.