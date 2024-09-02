Row erupts over mayor’s plan to keep Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower after Paris Games end

The Olympic rings lit up on the Eiffel Tower to herald the Games - Manan Vatsyavana/AFP via Getty Images

Plans to keep the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower have been condemned by the descendants of the famous landmark’s architect, saying it should not be used as an “advertising outpost”.

The giant rings were a popular addition to the monument for visitors and tourists in Paris during the recent Olympic Games.

On Saturday Anne Hidalgo, the Paris mayor, announced that she intended to take down the originals, which are too heavy to remain on the monument, and replace them with new rings.

“It does not seem appropriate to us that the Eiffel Tower, which has become the symbol of Paris and the whole of France since its construction 135 years ago, has the symbol of an outside organisation added to it in a permanent way, whatever its prestige,” a statement from the Association of Gustave Eiffel’s Descendants said.

The association’s chairman Olivier Berthelot-Eiffel, a great-great-grandson of Eiffel, said the family did not see any problem with the rings staying longer than the Paralympic Games which wrap up on Sept 8.

“But the Eiffel Tower should not become an advertising outpost. Anne Hidalgo should have said that she wanted to keep the Olympic rings, not that she had decided it, and then discussed the idea with the Paris council and relevant individuals,” he said.

The tower should not become an advertising outpost, Olivier Berthelot-Eiffel said - Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

Rachida Dati, the culture minister, a long-time critic and opponent of Ms Hidalgo, also cast doubt over the idea, saying the Socialist city leader would need to follow procedures protecting historic buildings.

“The Eiffel Tower is a protected monument, the work of an immense engineer and designer,” she said.

“Protections for its architectural merit and his work require authorisations and an impact study before any major modifications can be carried out, in line with the law on protected buildings.”

The Eiffel Tower was unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair in the French capital.

Reviled by some Parisians at the time, the 324 metre (1,063ft) tower of latticed steel girders was originally built as a temporary attraction to showcase French construction prowess but became a working telecoms tower, used for radio and TV transmissions.