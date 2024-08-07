Row erupts over 'rushed through' low traffic neighbourhood in north London

Dartmouth Park Hill will be protected by three enforcement cameras under the plans (Daniel Lynch)

A new row over low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) has broken out in one of north London’s most affluent areas after two councils unveiled joint plans to ban through traffic.

The Transport for London-funded proposal for the Dartmouth Park “healthy neighbourhood” scheme would affect many thousands of residents living immediately east of Hampstead Heath, from Kentish Town to Archway and north to Highgate village.

Highgate cemetery and the Whittington hospital would fall within the restricted area, with road closures, CCTV cameras and penalty fines used to restrict access for non-local motorists.

More than 1,200 residents have signed a petition demanding that Camden and Islington councils delay the proposals after they launched a six-week “co-design” and “engagement” exercise during the summer holidays.

Council transport officials admit the timing is “awkward” but blame the recent London mayoral and general elections, during which consultation could not take place.

The officials say an earlier round of consultation saw hundreds of residents demand action on speeding and dangerous drivers and poor air quality. The aim is to make the area safe for children to walk or cycle to school.

But the plans have set neighbour against neighbour. There is anger that some roads, such as Dartmouth Park Hill, will be protected by three enforcement cameras while others, such as Highgate West Hill, which is already used by up to 12,000 vehicles a day, is expected to become even more heavily used as a boundary “escape” route.

Andrew Sulston, chair of the Highgate Society, said the proposals were being “rushed through”, with no information on current or future levels of air pollution or traffic projections.

He said: “We are really concerned at the lack of engagement and the lack of data. We would oppose the proposals, as they are now, for those reasons.

“I think there’s overwhelming concern, and a certain amount of anger, at the feeling that people are being treated like this. It’s very challenging to try to understand some of the details. A scheme of this size without proper data to support it doesn’t feel like a proper use of public money.

“The amount of traffic on the boundary roads is one thing that really concerns us. We understand the importance of looking at how it’s going to affect everybody, but we don’t think the councils have got a ‘whole area’ view.”

Last week the Standard revealed that TfL had set aside millions in funding for councils to develop more than 30 new LTNs across the capital. TfL confirmed it is funding the Dartmouth Park scheme but has failed to disclose by how much.

The issue is complicated by the hilly nature of much of the area, making it difficult for pedestrians and cyclists. Roads such as Highgate West Hill and Swain’s Lane are so steep that they are used by amateur cyclists for endurance training.

Segregated cycle lanes would be built on Highgate Road and on Fortess Road, which would also get a southbound bus lane towards Kentish Town.

Signatories to an online petition urging the council to extend the consultation deadline, which runs out on August 18, warned residents faced longer journeys getting to and from their homes.

One petitioner, Kristina Armonaite-Ashton, said: “The proposal needs to be rethought and traffic fairly distributed in the area rather than creating high-pressure points for some residents while a minority will be enjoying LTN paradise.”

Bev Jackson said: “This proposed scheme would turn Highgate into a ghetto, wedged between near permanent daily traffic jams on Highgate Hill and on Highgate West Hill.”

Layo Paskin said: “These proposals are ill thought out and will benefit very few and create chaos for many.”

Chrysso Groutides said the plans were “absolutely insane … all you'll be doing is pushing traffic onto boundary roads and making our lives miserable”.

Mat Bonomi, head of transport projects at Islington council, said: “This is not the first time we have started to talk about a proposal here. A lot of work has gone into this.”

A Camden council spokesperson said: “We are currently running an engagement exercise, rather than a consultation. The consultation on proposed through-traffic reductions and public realm investment will follow later in the year.

“Camden has been listening to local residents, groups and businesses since 2018 to develop this project to improve road safety and make it easier to walk, cycle, and take the bus.”

The cost of designing and implementing the LTN is being part-funded by TfL, which is providing £150,000 in 2024/25.