Rowdies youngster Nate Worth turning heads on the pitch
When it comes to teenage jobs, nothing is more difficult than competing and succeeding in a professional sport. Nate Worth, 17, is doing just that as a midfielder for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
When it comes to teenage jobs, nothing is more difficult than competing and succeeding in a professional sport. Nate Worth, 17, is doing just that as a midfielder for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
Leon Marchand, the 22 year-old swimming champion who made Team France proud with four gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics, ranks as one of the games’ biggest breakout athletes. After wrapping up his last competition on Monday, Marchand, who is originally from Toulouse, in Southern France, and travelled to Paris with his …
There's a very Parisian reason behind the celebration.
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999 before becoming the sport’s senior vice-president for diversity, equity and inclusion, has died. He was 60.
A controversial disqualification for obstruction was overturned after Team Kenya appealed.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
PARIS — With just two throws to go and trailing her American rival, Camryn Rogers stepped into the hammer throwing circle at Stade de France.
PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics ’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal.
PARIS — It's been a tough few days for Andre De Grasse.
The swimmer has competed with Team USA in four Olympic Games through the years
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
Air Horse One is just brilliant branding.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled and got a hug from Phillies star Bryce Harper in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup on Monday night after missing eight games to be with his ailing 3-year-old son, who is out of danger after a serious medical diagnosis.
PARIS — Fay De Fazio Ebert squeezed her mom's hand, and then went for it.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — This time at the Olympics, hammer thrower Annette Nneka Echikunwoke got to compete. Not only compete, but win a medal — for the United States.
I attended five different events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Here are the things that surprised me most.
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Sam Welsford had just dismounted from his space-age bike, the one that costs about as much as a Range Rover, and looked at the record time his teammates from Australia had just set in the men's pursuit at the Paris Olympics.