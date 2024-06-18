Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, latest odds, full race card and how to watch

Royal Ascot gets up and running today, marking the start of five days of action at the iconic racecourse.

A stunning first day of racing opens the festival, kicking off with the Queen Anne Stakes after the Royal processions raise the curtain on the biggest flat meeting in the world. More than 250,000 racegoers are expected when the gates open across the week.

The sun has even come out after a dramatic change in weather forecast, adding extra shine to a meeting which boasts prize money beyond £10million for the first time.

King Charles and the Queen are expected to attend all five days of the flat racing meet. The King, who earned his first Ascot winner last year with Desert Hero, has five horses running this year.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s results and schedule at Royal Ascot…

Tuesday, June 18

2.30pm: Queen Anne Stakes

3.05pm: Coventry Stakes

3.45pm: King Charles III Stakes

4.25pm: St James's Palace Stakes

5.05pm: Ascot Stakes

5.40pm: Wolferton Stakes

6.15pm: Copper Horse Stakes Handicap

Wednesday, June 19

2.30pm: Queen Mary Stakes

3.05pm: Queen’s Vase

3.45pm: Duke Of Cambridge Stakes

4.25pm: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

5.05pm: Royal Hunt Cup

5.40pm: Kensington Palace Stakes

6.15pm: Windsor Castle Stakes

Thursday, June 20

2.30pm: Norfolk Stakes

3.05pm: King George V Stakes

3.45pm: Ribblesdale Stakes

4.25pm: Ascot Gold Cup

5.05pm: Britannia Stakes

5.40pm: Hampton Court Stakes

6.15pm: Buckingham Palace Stakes

Friday, June 21

2.30pm: Albany Stakes

3.05pm: Commonwealth Cup

3.45pm: Coronation Stakes

4.25pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

5.05pm: Sandringham Stakes Handicap

5.40pm: King Edward VII Stakes

6.15pm: Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap

Saturday, June 22

2.30pm: Chesham Stakes

3.05pm: Hardwicke Stakes

3.45pm: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

4.25pm: Jersey Stakes

5.05pm: Wokingham Stakes

5.40pm: Golden Gates Stakes Handicap

6.15pm: Queen Alexandra Stakes

Ascot Gold Cup latest odds

Kyprios: 5/6

Vauban: 6/1

Gregory: 6/1

Trawlerman: 8/1

Coltrane: 12/1

Sweet William: 14/1

Caius Chorister: 14/1

Trueshan: 33/1

Prydwen: 66/1

Enemy: 100/1

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2024

TV channel: ITV will be broadcasting every race for free, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm BST every day.

Due to Euro 2024, which takes priority, the coverage will be broadcast on ITV1 or ITV4.

The preview show ‘The Opening Show’ will be broadcast on ITV4 from 9.30am to 10.30am across the meeting.

Live stream: UK viewers can stream the action live via the ITVX website and app for free.