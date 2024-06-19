Royal Ascot Fashion! Princess Eugenie Sports a Tassel Hat and Sophie Wears White on Wedding Anniversary

The second day of the races brought together several members of the royal family

​​Princess Eugenie, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more are making the Royal Ascot a fashion parade!

On June 19, Princess Eugenie and Sophie were among the royal family members that stepped out to attend the second day of the equestrian event, where Queen Camilla led the charge of Royal Procession carriages. Prince William reunited with his in-laws Carole and Michael Middleton at the longstanding event on the royal family's summer social calendar, which Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Sarah Ferguson also attended.

Eugenie, 34, stylishly arrived in the third carriage of the Royal Procession with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and wore a pale pink dress and matching hat with oversized tassel. In a total sister moment, when they met up in the Parade Ring, Beatrice, 35, attentively brushed away the tassel on Eugenie’s hat as it flew around in the summer breeze. Prince William, 41, seemed amused as he stood with his cousins.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, made a fashion statement in a straightforward way on her 25th wedding anniversary by wearing white. Sophie sported a long white dress with floral overlay and coordinating hat, and arrived with her husband, Prince Edward. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are celebrating 25 years of marriage on June 19, and released two new photos by photographer Chris Jelf in honor of the occasion.

"We are so grateful for the many kind and lovely messages we have received on our Silver Wedding Anniversary. Wishing everyone who is celebrating their own anniversaries a special day too," read the caption of the second snap, which was signed "Edward & Sophie."

Princess Beatrice and Zara, 43, both wore long-sleeved dresses with pink floral prints and complementary headwear for the second day of the Royal Ascot. The coordination called back to the May garden party at Buckingham Palace when Eugenie, Beatrice and Zara all popped in complementary ensembles of pink and white.

Members of the British royal family are known to occasionally coordinate their outfits for events. Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and author of The Little Book of Color, previously told MyLondon that the royal family's habit of matching in hues of blue shows that "they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."

Inside the Parade Ring on June 19, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters were spotted deep in conversation with Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael, who also talked with Prince William and Zara.

It was significant to see the couple at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire as it marked their first public event since their daughter Princess Kate announced in March that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales, 42, didn't attend the Royal Ascot on June 19 after appearing at Trooping the Colour on June 15, which was her first public appearance in nearly six months.

Palace aides emphasized that Princess Kate's time in the spotlight at Trooping didn't signal a return to royal work as she continues to prioritize her health.

Later in the day, Carole, 69, smiled from her spot in a box with Princess Eugenie and Jack, who animatedly followed the action on the track.

The Royal Ascot is one of the most prestigious horse races in Britain and runs for a week each June. The Ascot Racecourse was established by Queen Anne in 1711, and the summer meeting became designated as a "royal week" 200 years later, in 1911.



