Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Floods in Storm

A storm hit a Royal Caribbean cruise ship traveling through the Gulf of Mexico on January 26, flooding passengers’ cabins.

Travis Hair filmed the storm’s impact on the ship, the Voyager of the Seas, with water flooding the balcony of his room.

Travis said there were “high winds on the deck…platters of food crashing to the floor in the buffet, liquor and other glass breaking, water coming in through the balconies and flooding.”

Storyful has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment. Credit: Travis Hair via Storyful