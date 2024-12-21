Royal College of Art accused of creating ‘hostile environment for Jews’

The Israeli flag was hanging in a studio at the Royal College of Art before it was torn down

The Royal College of Art has been accused of allowing Jewish students to be intimidated after an Israeli flag was torn down while the Palestinian flag was left on show nearby.

Jewish students at the prestigious college complained after the flag of Israel was removed from a studio and thrown to the floor. Nearby workspaces were left festooned with Palestinian flags and symbols.

There are claims a tutor had earlier told a photography department meeting that the flag of Israel was a symbol of hate and genocide and that putting it on display was a deliberate provocation.

Jewish and Israeli students claimed that when they tried to express their views they were “shouted down, told to shut up and threatened”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising tensions over the thousands killed in the Gaza conflict have led to a series of incidents at the central London college, whose former students include David Hockney, Tracey Emin, Zandra Rhodes and Ridley Scott.

Other students’ hostility ‘no excuse’

Lawyers have now written to Professor Christoph Lindner, the president and vice-chancellor of the RCA, calling for an end to what they describe as “discrimination, harassment and hostile atmosphere for Jewish, Israeli and Zionist students”.

Jonathan Turner, the chief executive of UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), told The Telegraph: “The RCA must stop discrimination against, and harassment of, its Jewish and Israeli students.

“Hostility of other students is no excuse, especially when that hostility has been promoted by extremely biased anti-Israel lectures, which have very little, if any, connection with the RCA’s objects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Freedom of expression should be protected at universities – and it is unless it supports Israel, in which case it is increasingly suppressed. We have seen this development in disciplines ranging from international law to politics, history and even to sciences and arts.

“For visual arts students, images are particularly important. So at the Royal College of Art, emblems of Palestine are sacrosanct, while flags of Israel are torn down and Jewish students are told to shut up.”

UK Lawyers for Israel has warned the college that it would be discriminatory for it to attempt to ban Israeli flags or other items related to the national or ethnic identity of Jews from students’ work spaces, while still allowing other national flags and items to be displayed.

One faculty member was also accused by the students of having made personal comments about one of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UKLFI letter stated: “[The faculty member] insisted that the student explain his ethnicity and how he qualified as an Israeli. [The faculty member] said that it was questionable whether the student’s mother was Jewish and that it did not qualify him to be an Israeli.”

It is also being claimed that one of the RCA’s courses, Forensic Architecture – which examines the architectural history of Gaza and the wider region – includes “anti-Israel propaganda” which many Israeli and Jewish students find offensive.

Students have complained about a number of lectures in which Israel was accused of committing genocide in Gaza, including one given in the school of architecture by Nadia Abu El-Haj, a professor of anthropology from Columbia University, in November.

UKLFI said: “Lectures such as this promote an extremely hostile atmosphere for Jewish and Israeli students, contributing to events such as those described above.”

Professor defends controversial talk

Prof Abu El-Haj defended her comments, telling The Telegraph: “My talk was actually about why it is – despite all of the evidence we have, despite reports by major human rights organisations and a preliminary ruling by the ICJ that Israel is (plausibly) committing genocide – that we cannot even have the conversation without being accused of anti-Semitism. Their response is precisely the problem. We need to have this conversation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The RCA, founded in 1837 as the Government School of Design, said it was dealing with the flag incident through its internal procedures, and that it was aware of obligations under discrimination and equality laws.

The RCA added that it was “a diverse, multi-faith and multi-cultural community” which was “committed to supporting all staff and students with connections to Israel, Palestine, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, and other areas impacted by the current conflict”.

It also urged students or members of staff to report incidents of harassment, bullying or any other form of misconduct.