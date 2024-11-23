Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: stylish roadster fun in the city - and in the bends

David Williams
·10 min read
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (Handout)
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (Handout)

Let’s get one thing straight about Royal Enfield’s latest machine; it’s the Guerrilla, not the Gorilla. Clearly, the makers are trying to evoke a slightly rugged, subversive, even rebellious tone - not the hairy beast famous for its large head, short neck and gentle, human-like behaviour.

But what a great little beast it is: sharp-looking, agile, lightweight, nicely put together and, above all, fun and very easy to ride, just as you’d expect of a new machine that has been in development for around five years.

The big surprise, however, is what you get for the money. Costing from just £4,850 in ‘Smoke Silver’ (rising to £5,050 for fancier colours) it undercuts its competitor, the Triumph Speed 400 for instance, which costs £5,195, by £345; enough for a decent crash helmet, new riding suit or pair of boots.

Despite the cost, the Guerrilla is loaded with equipment, including two riding modes, an attractive, useful, colour TFT dash, a centre stand in addition to the side stand, nice 43mm forks from Showa, ABS front and rear and good looking faux knobbly tyres. That TFT can even be used to link to your smartphone, so that you can display satellite navigation, a huge advantage for anyone who hates getting lost.

Naked aping

Using the same but slightly remapped 452 cc single cylinder as in the bigger, adventure-styled Himalayan, the Guerrilla has more of a roadster, street vibe, with very stylish, eye-catching ‘naked’ looks, enhanced by a range of five great colour schemes inspired by the ‘70s and 80s. ‘Ours’ came in yellow, and it looked fantastic, a kind of cross between retro and contemporary - aping, to my mind at least, a 1970s Yamaha RD250 I almost bought...

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (Handout)
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (Handout)

The frame also comes from the Himalayan, with small adaptations, making it more road-focussed. The rake angle has been slightly decreased for swifter turn-in and the sub-frame shortened, while the swingarm has also been shortened, reducing the wheelbase by 70mm, to 1440mm. The Guerrilla also has 17-inch wheels - complete with those faux knobblies for aesthetic appeal, and gearing has been slightly lowered, with a ‘shorter’ cog at the rear.

The sweet-revving single cylinder engine produces 39.5 bhp, and 39.4 pounds of torque, although most of that is available below 3,000 revs.

The first thing you notice about the Guerrilla is its lightness (especially compared to the Himalayan, which feels heavy when you heft it off the side-stand). Compared to the Himi’s 196 kgs, the Guerrilla weighs in at 184, but feels, if anything, slightly lighter.

Balancing throttle and the (light) clutch to pull away, the new bike feels nicely balanced, the retro-ish round mirrors offering a decent enough rear-view, once properly adjusted. There’s also some nice induction noise when it’s revved hard although - with all that low-down pulling power from the engine - it’s satisfying to change gear early, and let the engine lug you up to speed.

(Handout)
(Handout)

The brakes feel nicely balanced and the front end remains nicely composed under even heavy braking. The rear brake is nicely firm, and effective; it’s good to know that both ends have ABS.

Flat feet

Coming to a stop, the low (780mm) seat height is confidence inspiring; even shorter riders should be able to get their feet flat on the ground. Those with smaller hands may find they want to swap the non-adjustable clutch lever for an adjustable one, an inexpensive mod. A fellow rider said he found it too much of a stretch.

On the move the Guerrilla feels nicely planted on the straight and in the bends. It accelerates very nicely and - despite the lack of any fairing - does not leave the rider feeling particularly exposed, unlike some. There is good ground clearance and only over rougher, broken road surfaces at slower speeds in London, does the suspension ever feel a little bouncy. The rest of the time - including at speed - it does its job very nicely indeed, and the rear is preload adjustable.

(Handout)
(Handout)

The seat is comfy; the Guerrilla isn’t billed as a tourer but after four hours in the saddle I had no problems at all. Speaking of touring, there’s a nicely-styled 11-litre metal fuel tank with a fairly flat top that would work well with a magnetic tank bag.

I didn’t detect a lot of difference between the Eco and Performance riding modes, and they have to be selected on a closed throttle, probably meaning a stop at a junction or at the roadside. The designers thought of the passenger, too; there are nice, grippy grab rails. When - if - the designers get around to tweaking the Guerrilla, the only thing I’d ask them to alter would be the position of the indicator ‘indicators’, in the dash; they’re too low and not quite bright enough, and I found the same on the Himi.

The Guerrilla’s overriding characteristic is probably its easy-going nature; it really is a confidence-inspiring cinch to ride, with good manners in dense town traffic, while offering fun out on the open road. Those returning to riding after a break, or not yet fully up to speed on their riding, should find it a friendly re-introduction.

So how rugged is it? It appears well put together, only time will tell. Subversive? Only in its pricing, in truth, but that is precisely what will appeal to many, and is a direct result of Royal Enfield selling at considerable volume in its home territory, India. Rebellious? Well, the looks aren’t exactly conventional, so we’ll let RE have that one too.

The Facts

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Price: from £4,850

Engine: 452cc single cylinder

Max power: 39.5 bhp

Max torque: 39.4 lbs

Standard seat height: 780mm

Weight: 184 kgs

Tank capacity: 11 litres

Rokker Legend motorcycle jeans - style with substance

Once you’ve switched from ordinary jeans to motorcycle jeans there’s really no going back; I consider myself fortunate that I didn’t come off my own bike, years ago, when everyone wore standard Levi’s.

Rokker Legend Slim motorcycle jeans (Handout)
Rokker Legend Slim motorcycle jeans (Handout)

The first thing you notice about the Slim Rokker ‘Legends’, created specifically for the Motolegends dealership (after noticing the not-inconsiderable £349 price tag) is how extremely well-made they are. The denim mix has a nice-to-the-touch feel, the stitching is impeccable and there’s a good weight to the material with its UHMWPE fibre content, added for strength. Even the leather labels are a class act, on these single-layer jeans.

The second thing you notice - as you check the specs - is that as well as being ‘tear proof’, they are claimed to have a ‘slide time’ in excess of 6.93 seconds (performing better than some leather, the makers say), something I hope not to put to the test.

The Legends are very comfortable indeed, looking, for all the world, like ‘normal’ jeans and feeling like normal jeans too; they could easily be worn into town on the bike and then at the restaurant or meeting, despite being primarily designed for riding. To this end they are AA-rated (under EN17092) and come with Level 1 D30 Ghost armour at the hips and knees. The knees also have adjustable knee pockets, so that the armour can be positioned correctly.

The Rokkers are a slim-ish fit (with some stretchiness built in) with a slight taper below the knee, to Motolegends’ own design. They incorporate a zip fly and are of the classic five-pocket design. For riders who prefer a single, rather than double-layer jean that is comfortable to wear all day, they could be the answer.

Daytona Road Star GTX motorcycle boots – the pro rider’s choice, and with good reason

If there’s such a thing as a ‘go to’ boot, it might be Daytona’s Road Star GTX, which seems to have it all. Handmade in Germany since 1973, Daytonas are known to motorcyclists worldwide. Police, dispatch, paramedic riders and trainers often choose them... you get the picture.

They offer a wide range but the Road Star GTXs feel so luxurious, so nicely crafted when you remove them from the box, they seem too good to subject to the harsh punishment bikers routinely dish out to their boots, but that is precisely what they’re built for.

Daytona Road Star GTX (Handout)
Daytona Road Star GTX (Handout)

Made from high grade, waterproofed leather, backed up by a Gore Tex lining, they have composite protectors built into both sides of the ankle, and Scotchlite reflectors in the heels. They incorporate an invisible steel inlay in the foot bed, a crucial, but sometimes forgotten piece of kit that could save your foot if your bike lands on top of it. You wouldn’t know it was there, unless told.

Slim slow slider

The GTX has a grippy, comfortable polyurethane sole that works well on London’s slidey roads as well as having a bit of tread for slow U-turns in muddy conditions and, importantly, they come in three width settings, so most riders, even those with slim feet, should be able to get the right size.

The Road Star GTX’s most impressive feature is the leather’s suppleness, making them comfortable out of the box, requiring little breaking in. Second best feature: the ‘clam shell’ opening; two rugged zips, both with decently chunky gripper tabs, allow the wide, protective shin plate to peel away at the front, letting an internal waterproof gusset fan out, making getting the boots on - and off - easy.

(Handout)
(Handout)

Velcro adjustment in addition to the zips makes it easy to find the perfect fit around the calf, with plenty of scope for different girths. Once donned and zipped up (taking just seconds compared to boots with buckles), your lower legs feel as though they have been encased in a snug, waterproof, cocoon of safety.

The toe case - complete with gear lever pads - is nicely judged, offering plenty of space and protection, but sufficient slimness for operating the gears. The lining feels sumptuous, almost slipper-like. The top edges of the inner ‘shell’ have rounded suede ‘cuffs’ to avoid any digging in - a luxurious, but invaluable feature.

Comfort-wise, they are breathable; I’ve worn them in hot and cold and wet conditions and - they are an all-rounder after all, for touring, commuting or short trips - they work well in all UK weathers I’ve encountered. Even on day-long tours on the Norfolk coast, in torrential rain, they kept me dry. And they were still comfy at the end of the ride. Stockists, Motolegends, claim that once smitten, few riders ever choose another boot, not that that’s much of a problem; Daytonas are, legendarily, built to last and have a two-year warranty on waterproofing too. Ideal for British biking.

Are they the best-looking boots on the market? No – they’re not for show-boaters; they look solid, workmanlike, high-quality-professional and reassuringly well-designed, rather than particularly fashionable. The downside is the price, a not inexpensive £449.99... rather more than you might have saved by buying that Royal Enfield Guerrilla… More at Motolegends.

