How the Royal Family Influenced the Most Popular Dog Names of 2018

Michaela Bechler
Sure, Duke is the seventh most popular name for male dogs, but a couple other names have jumped in popularity over the last year.

It's safe to say that the royal family has had quite a memorable 2018. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated wedding to the birth of Prince Louis, all eyes have been locked on Kensington Palace. With the Windsors, Cambridges, and Sussexes on everyone’s minds, it's inevitable that their influence would cross beyond closets over into categories such as baby names. Both George and Charlotte skyrocketed to the Top 10 in the years they were born, and have maintained their popularity. Maybe not so obvious? That American pet parents would also take after the British royals.

Dogs named after royals increased 11 percent in 2018, with the names Harry and Meghan jumping more than 129 percent in popularity year over year, according to data from Rover.com. Plus, the seventh most common male dog name overall is Duke (we're looking at you William and Harry). The top royal dog names include Sophie, George, Prince, Charlotte, and Harry.

While this may surprise some, it isn't entirely shocking given the fact that, not only were the royal family in the news this year, but their dogs were too. Queen Elizabeth, a longtime dog breeder and owner, laid her last corgi to rest this fall. (Never fear, she still has some dorgis.) In August, Meghan and Harry made headlines (again) when they adopted a black Labrador. The pup joins Guy, Meghan's rescue beagle, who she brought with her from Canada, and who was reported to be with her as she was getting her makeup done on her wedding day. The family of four will soon become five when the Sussexes welcome their first child this spring. And then, one thing is certain: his or her name will also experience a spot at the top.

Photos: See Every Moment From the Royal Wedding:

