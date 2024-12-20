Royal Family Member Breaks Both Wrists in Fall Down Kensington Palace Stairs

Princess Michael had both of her arms in splints for King Charles' Christmas lunch

Princess Michael of Kent is on the mend after breaking both of her wrists in a fall down the stairs of her home at Kensington Palace.

Princess Michael, 79, hurt herself after falling down the stairs of the royal residence in London, where she lives with her husband, Prince Michael of Kent. The news was reported by the Daily Mail on Dec. 19, and the outlet said that she attended King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace that day with both of her wrists in splints.

"So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible," Princess Michael said, according to the outlet. "I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop."

"I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started," she said.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Michael of Kent attends King Charles' Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 19, 2024.

The Daily Mail reported that the royal had her arms full with overcoats when the accident happened, and broke multiple small bones when she outstretched her hands to break the fall.

Princess Michael was born Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnit, and goes by the style and title of her husband, who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. She seemed to be in good spirits as she continues to heal, and smiled while driving the King's traditional lunch before Christmas with her husband.

The update came as it emerged that Princess Michael also had heart surgery a year ago.

"It shocked me. I still have to rest every afternoon," she said in quotes attributed to Majesty Magazine, in an interview released on Dec. 17.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Michael and Princess Michael arrive for Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6, 2024.

In the same conversation, the royal spoke publicly for the first time about the sudden death of her late son-in-law, Thomas Kingston. Kingston was married to Prince and Princess Michael's daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor, and died in February at age 45 at his parents' home in the Cotswolds. A spokesperson for the coroner's office previously told PEOPLE that his cause of death was "traumatic wound to the head," and a gun was found near his body.

"Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful. They were very happy together," Princess Michael told Majesty Magazine about his marriage to her daughter. "We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie and the girls for Sunday lunch," she said, referring to her son, Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife Sophie Winkleman and their two young daughters.

No suspicious circumstances or other parties were thought to have been involved in Kingston's death, and an inquest is ongoing.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at Royal Ascot on June 20, 2019.

Kingston, a financier, former hostage negotiator and previous boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was laid to rest in a private funeral in March, which Prince William attended. A few weeks later, the Daily Mail reported that Lady Gabriella, 43, moved back in with her parents at Kensington Palace.

"They wanted Ella to be with them, and she didn't want to be alone in the home she shared with Tom," a friend told columnist Richard Eden. "All of us are rallying round and she's going to be okay."

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are not working royals, nor are their children, who both pursue private careers. The couple doesn't receive any public money but support several charities and causes and often join the royals at family events, as do their children.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton and Lady Gabriella Windsor arrive for Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6, 2024.

Prince and Princess Michael, Gabriella and Frederick all reportedly attended the King's Christmas lunch on Dec. 19, and also went to Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6

