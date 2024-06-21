Kate posts sweet tribute to Prince of Wales on his 42nd birthday

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to her husband in a happy birthday message to mark his 42nd birthday.

In a post on X, Kate wrote: "Happy Birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx".

The photo shows William jumping and holding hands with his three children at a beach.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace shared a photograph of the King with the Prince of Wales as a baby on his lap.

The black-and-white image was taken at Kensington Palace in London, on 1 February 1983.

The picture was posted on the Royal Family's X account on Friday morning.

It was accompanied by the message: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

William is celebrating the big day after watching England's disappointing Euro 2024 draw against Denmark.

The prince who is president of the FA, was pictured alongside Denmark's King Frederick as the two teams went head to head in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Three Lions drawing 1-1 in their second match of the tournament.