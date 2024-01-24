Royal Mail could cut postal days, says regulator

Breaking News image

Royal Mail could reduce the number of letter deliveries from six per week to five or three instead, under options to reform the UK's postal service.

A report from regulator said the postal service was "getting out of date" and action needed to be taken.

Ofcom said another reform option could include extending the number of days it takes for most letters to be delivered.

Royal Mail has said previously it was "simply not sustainable" to maintain its current delivery network.