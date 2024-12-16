Royal Mail sale to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky cleared by the Government

Holly Williams, PA Business Editor
Royal Mail’s sale to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has been cleared by the Government, paving the way for the more than 500-year-old postal service to pass into foreign ownership for the first time.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed the Government had secured a raft of legally binding commitments with Mr Kretinsky’s EP Group over the postal service, including protecting the one-price-goes-anywhere delivery commitment and a pledge to keep Royal Mail headquartered in the UK.

Mr Kretinsky and International Distribution Services agreed to a deal worth £3.6 billion – or £5.3 billion including debt – in May but had been waiting for approval from the Government, which must sanction the takeover given the national importance of Royal Mail and the postal service in the UK.

Mr Kretinsky – nicknamed the Czech sphinx – has since made several further concessions to gain approval, including giving the Government a “golden share” in the postal service, meaning it will need to approve any key changes to Royal Mail’s ownership, headquarters location and tax residency.

Mr Reynolds hailed the proposed takeover as being beneficial for the UK, Royal Mail workers and customers.

He said: “This would be a good deal for the UK, be a good deal for the people who work for Royal Mail, and, of course, would be a good deal for the customers.”

He added: “We have negotiated something which secures the long-term future of Royal Mail and gives it the fresh start that we need.

“If this takeover goes ahead, we’re going to be in a stronger position than we otherwise would have been.”

Mr Kretinsky said they had worked to ensure “unprecedented commitments and undertakings that demonstrate the high regard EP Group has for Royal Mail as an institution, the service it provides to millions of UK homes and businesses, and Royal Mail employees”.

It sees the biggest hurdle overcome for the deal to go through, with the takeover now expected to complete early in 2025.

There were already a number of pledges made by Mr Kretinsky when the proposed deal was announced, including a vow to keep the brand name and retain Royal Mail’s HQ and tax residency in the UK for the next five years, as well as commitments to protect the company’s universal service obligations.

As part of the commitments, EP Group said it will also ensure that Royal Mail complies with regulatory conditions and that it will not undergo any changes to its corporate structure.

Royal Mail van
Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has been cleared to buy Royal Mail (Rui Vieira/PA)

The group said that it had also reached an agreement to recognise and negotiate with the unions representing Royal Mail’s frontline staff and managers – the Communication Workers Union (CWE) and Unite respectively – for at least the next five years.

Keith Williams, chairman of IDS, said the agreement between EP Group and the Government “marks an important milestone in the approvals process”.

He said the commitments “provide our customers, colleagues, unions, regulators and broader stakeholders with safeguards for the provision of the Universal Service Obligation, the ongoing financial stability of Royal Mail, the maintenance of colleague benefits, and Royal Mail’s broader role in the UK”.

Under its service obligations, Royal Mail must deliver letters six days a week to all 32 million addresses in the UK for the price of a stamp – a requirement stipulated by law under the Postal Services Act 2011.

But Royal Mail has repeatedly called for an overhaul of the service, claiming it is not finally viable.

Mr Reynolds said the universal service was a “fundamental part of this agreement”, but that all parties were “pragmatic and understand that the letter market has declined a lot in recent years”.

Regulator Ofcom has been reviewing the future of the universal service since January and is proposing plans to ditch Saturday deliveries for second-class letters while keeping first-class mail six days a week.

On Friday, Royal Mail was fined £10.5 million by Ofcom for missing its first and second-class postal delivery targets in 2023-24.

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes told BBC Breakfast on Monday there were “real questions about what the service needs to be, going into the future”.

She said: “We will be coming forward next year with proposals to make sure that it is sustainable, and absolutely we will hold Royal Mail to account in delivering – whatever that final outcome is.”

Following a statement to the Commons, MPs pressed the Government for assurance that services and jobs would be protected as part of the deal.

Labour’s Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston, said: “Can the minister assure me, Royal Mail customers, and workers in the Livingston constituency that when the deal goes through, the new owners will be held rigorously to their obligations on an ongoing basis?”

Business minister Justin Madders replied: “I think there is a shared determination, not just between the regulator and Government, but also between the trade union, the workers and the new owners to actually drive up that performance.”

