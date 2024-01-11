Royal Marine Mark Ormrod's stolen prosthetic legs found

Mark Ormrod is a former Royal Marine and Invictus Games athlete

A set of prosthetic legs stolen from a former Royal Marine's car in west London have been found.

The limbs were among items taken from Mark Ormrod's vehicle which was parked at a Premier Inn in Chiswick.

Following a post on social media, a woman contacted him to say she'd discovered them in an alleyway.

Mr Ormrod was hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2007, resulting in the amputation of both legs and his right arm.

Since then, he has worked for The Royal Marines Charity, become a gold medal-winning Invictus Games athlete and was appointed MBE for his services to the Royal Marines and veterans.

So on my way out of London tonight I checked my emails and DM’s and had messages from a woman who said she’d found my stuff just after 8pm last night in an alley by her house and somehow saw my social media post about it!!!



I now have everything back… pic.twitter.com/dNT5LnQ6Pj — Mark Ormrod MBE (@MarkOrmrod) January 10, 2024

Security cameras outside the hotel where the theft took place failed to capture anything as another vehicle blocked the line of sight.

Mr Ormrod, from Plymouth, shared details about the crime on his social media feeds, writing: "They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what's really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!"

But in an update on X, formerly Twitter, he revealed: "On my way out of London tonight I checked my emails and DMs and had messages from a woman who said she'd found my stuff just after 8pm last night in an alley by her house and somehow saw my social media post about it! I now have everything back."

In his original post about the theft, Mr Ormond shared a picture of the damage and wrote: "The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care."

