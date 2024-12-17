Royal marine ‘repeatedly punched’ junior commando who criticised boat driving, court martial hears

Lance Corporal Tristan Lawson argued that he acted in self defence - Solent News and Photo Agency

A marine “repeatedly punched” a junior commando after he criticised his boat driving, a court martial has heard.

Lance Corporal Tristan Lawson lost his temper when he was criticised for the way he was driving a safety boat during an exercise.

A junior marine only named as Marine Macefield urged him to slow the boat down as he had been driving at full speed, causing the passengers to get “smashed around”, the court heard. L/Cpl Lawson told his colleague to “shut the f--- up” and later punched him.

L/Cpl Lawson was handed a suspended sentence and demoted after admitting one count of battery at Bulford Military Court.

The incident took place while on an exercise in January this year, where L/Cpl Lawson was driving the boat and Marine Macefield was one of its passengers.

Both men belong to 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group, a specialist reconnaissance and intelligence gathering unit that is known as the “eyes and ears” of their Brigade.

Squadron Leader Luke Ainsworth, prosecuting, told the court that L/Cpl Lawson, who had only been promoted a few months before, had been driving at maximum speed, which had resulted in “passengers being jolted around and feeling uncomfortable”.

In a second attempt to get him to slow down, the junior marine said: “This is ridiculous, we’re getting smashed around here, learn to drive the boat.”

But L/Cpl Lawson then “lunged” at him, forcing a third colleague identified as L/Cpl Kinneard to take control of the steering wheel.

Squadron Leader Ainsworth said: “L/Cpl Lawson took back control of the steering wheel and said, ‘Wait until we’re back at the beach, I’m going to injure you’.”

After making a similar threat to the junior marine five minutes later, he said: “This wouldn’t have happened if you knew how to drive the boat”.

The Lance Corporal then “aggressively drove the boat onto the beach” before approaching Marine Macefield and asking: “Are you going to tell me how to drive the boat now?”

At this point Marine Macefield “feared for his safety”, the court heard, so he pushed L/Cpl Lawson and told him to “leave him alone”.

L/Cpl Lawson then grabbed Marine Macefield and punched him in the face, making him fall backwards into the boat.

He repeatedly punched Marine Macefield and said: “I’m going to kill you, you English c---. Tell me how to drive the boat now,” the court heard, before fellow commandos pulled him off.

At the time, L/Cpl Lawson argued he acted in “self defence” after being tormented and “wound up”.

Benjamin Hale, defending, said L/Cpl Lawson accepts that what he did was wrong.

Mr Hale said: “This incident was a momentary lapse in an otherwise unblemished career to date.”

Squadron Leader Ainsworth said: “It was a pre-meditated act on the basis that L/Cpl Lawson was waiting to get to the beach to conduct an attack.”

Marine Macefield required medical attention after the incident and was left with a bruised eye, facial swelling and a concussion. He told the court he has struggled to sleep since.

Sentencing L/Cpl Lawson, Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill said: “You let your anger get the better of you, you took it out on a junior marine.

“Whether or not you thought he had been disrespectful to you makes no difference, you were all tired and cold.”

L/Cpl Lawson was sentenced to 28 days detention and suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a service compensation order of £300.