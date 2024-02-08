Royal Marines’ new vessel to ‘deliver a lethal punch’ as Russian threat grows

The Commando Raiding Craft enables those on board to launch drones and travel at an increased speed - Anthony Upton

The Royal Marines have unveiled a vessel to boost commandos in the face of an evolving threat from Russia.

After two decades’ service with the Royal Marines, the Offshore Raiding Craft, used as a quick way of moving troops from ship to shore, has been redesigned as a Commando Raiding Craft (CRC) that enables those on board to launch drones and travel at an increased speed.

A defence source said the revamp of the craft showed a “wider investment in the Commando Force to meet future threats”.

The Commando Raiding Craft is already deployed on operations in the Mediterranean - Anthony Upton

It comes after the Royal Navy announced Britain’s Commando forces were to undergo a transformation to face future threats across the globe.

Greater use of armed unmanned surveillance systems, long-range precision weapons and “bubbles” of secure communications were expected to be at the core of the force.

The Ministry of Defence said the CRC, which is already deployed on operations in the Mediterranean, had been given the overhaul to “meet the demands of the Commandos in the mid-21st century”.

They said this involved returning to their Second World War raiding roots, which involved coastal landings behind enemy lines, “with small teams wreaking havoc on enemy infrastructure and systems”.

Painted from olive green to grey to help concealment, the CRC also has new engines, providing increased range of more than 200 nautical miles and an improved speed of up to 40 knots, as well as the driving position having been moved from the back to front of the vessel for better manoeuvrability.

The CRC also has three crew, up from two, who rotate on long journeys. It can also store a smaller inshore raiding craft to use on some landings if required.

Plymouth-based 47 Commando, the amphibious warfare experts of the Commando Force, will be at the lead of the CRC wherever it deploys around the globe.

Col William Norcott, the unit’s commanding officer, said: “The CRC is multi-purpose and more supportive of the Commando Force model, working in small disaggregated teams that are structured to deliver a lethal punch.”

‘Considerable upgrade’

Major Joe Brown, from the Commando Force Acquisition team, added: “The current fleet of craft were ageing and had limited range and capacity.

“An opportunity was taken to revamp this fleet to deliver a considerable upgrade to the current craft through the development of in-service hulls.

“It is an example of developing for the future through maximising the potential within existing capabilities.”