Royal Navy watches Chinese warships travelling through UK waters

Two Chinese warships have travelled through UK waters closely watched by a British frigate in a rare transit, the Royal Navy has revealed.

HMS Richmond kept a "close watch" on the Chinese Navy task group as it passed the UK twice in three weeks, travelling to and from Russia.

Monitoring foreign warships is a routine operation for the navy but it is far more common for the Ministry of Defence to publicise the tracking of Russian ships rather than vessels deployed by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (Navy).

Armed Forces minister Luke Pollard said: "These escorts are a clear demonstration of how the Royal Navy continues to protect the sovereignty of UK waters.

"Working closely with our allies to support Euro-Atlantic security is a top priority for this government.

"I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for conducting a safe and professional transit and all they do in keeping our nation secure at home and strong abroad."

The British warship monitored China's Jiaozuo, a 7,500-tonne destroyer, and Honghu, a 23,400-tonne supply ship, as they made their journey back and forth through the North Sea and into the Channel.

A French warship and a patrol ship from the Belgian navy also shared the task of watching the Chinese vessels.

HMS Richmond's commanding officer, Commander Richard Kemp, said: "By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy demonstrates our commitment to the NATO alliance and in maintaining maritime security which is crucial to our national interests."

The two Chinese ships initially passed through UK waters on the way to St Petersburg to take part in an annual event called Russian Navy Day at the end of July.

They then returned a couple of weeks later. The date of the return journey was not clear from the Royal Navy statement, released on Saturday.

The navy said it is not common for Chinese ships to transit through UK waters under the eye of the British.

The last time it happened was in 2019, when Chinese vessels made a similar journey to attend the same Russian naval event.