Kate Middleton expected at Wimbledon men’s final today as Prince William to cheer on England at Euros – latest

Kate Middleton expected at Wimbledon men’s final today as Prince William to cheer on England at Euros – latest

Princess Kate will attend the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final later today and present the trophy to the winner in her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced.

Kate was not able to make the women’s final on Saturday but she is expected to present the men’s trophy to the victor in today’s clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovic. The princess, who carried out the duty in 2023, is known to be a tennis lover and even amateur player.

Meanwhile the Prince of Wales will be in Berlin to cheer on England in the final of the Euros 2024. Prince William urged the England men’s team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” in their match against Spain.

The palace confirmed Kate was stepping back from her royal duties in March, after the princess released a surprise video on social media to share her cancer diagnosis. She is now undergoing preventative treatment.

Key Points

Kate Middleton will attend Wimbledon 2024 final, palace confirms

Princess Anne speaks out after horse injury sparked health fears

Princess Charlotte ‘taking care’ of Kate Middleton

Princess Anne to return to duty next week

Kate Middleton will attend Wimbledon 2024 final, palace confirms

Saturday 13 July 2024 10:38 , Albert Toth

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Princess Kate will attend the Wimbledon 2024 final, and carry out her royal duties.

The princess attended the Wimbledon 2023 final to give out trophies at the final, with officials saying they hoped she would be able to do so again this year.

Kate is currently undergoing preventative cancer treatment, after she released a social media video sharing her diagnosis in March.

Sunday’s final will mark a rare public appearance for the royal since her statement, and potentially a return to more duties in the future.

The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon 2022 (PA Archive)

In pictures: Camilla attends Wimbledon

Saturday 13 July 2024 16:00 , Albert Toth

Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon’s centre court on Wednesday, sitting in the Royal Box with many famous celebs.

Britain's Queen Camilla waves as she arrives on Centre Court at Wimbledon (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Queen Camilla speaks to Camila, daughter of Mexican tennis player Santiago Gonzalez, during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

Keira Knightley and Mark Woodforde attended Wimbledon on the same day as Camilla (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Richard E. Grant attends Wimbledon on the same day as Camilla (Getty Images)

Who else will be in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon final?

Saturday 13 July 2024 15:30 , Albert Toth

Kate Middleton will sit in the Royal Box to watch the Wimbledon men’s single final before presenting awards to the winner and runner-up. But who will be there with her?

Each year, the exclusive section of the crowd attracts celebrities and VIPs, with this year likely being no different.

So far, the 2024 tournament has already seen appearances from A-listers like Hugh Grant, David Attenborough, David Beckham and Zendaya.

Fans will have to wait and see who turns up on the day, but with last year’s final attracting the likes of Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, James Norton and Stormzy, they can plenty of famous faces

Princess Kate chats to tennis legend Roger Federer at last year’s Wimbledon tournament (Getty Images)

No rest for Princess Anne after speedy recovery

Saturday 13 July 2024 15:00 , Albert Toth

Despite her recent head injury, Princess Anne has a jam-packed calendar over the coming days. Her schedule will see her head to Scotland on Monday for two days, before heading to Wiltshire.

The Princess Royal will then visit London, Norfolk and Worcester – all before the weekend!

Fears were raised over Anne’s health after she sustained an injury thought to be received from a horse during her equestrian activities in June.

It seems the 73-year-old is in good spirits, however, reportedly saying she doesn’t even remember the incident. She made her first reappearance this week at an anniversary event for the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Will the Princess of Wales children attend Wimbledon alongside their mother?

Saturday 13 July 2024 14:30 , Albert Toth

With the confirmation of Kate’s attendance at the Wimbledon 2024 final, many fans are wondering whether her children – George, Charlotte and Louis – will be by her side.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales were accompanied by their eldest children Princes George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9. Young Prince Louis, 5 at the time, was the only one absent.

However, it’s not yet clear which of her children will accompany Kate to Wimbledon on Sunday, as husband William will be attending the Euro 2024 final on the same day.

All three of the children are known to enjoy watching football with their parents. It will be up to them whether they remain in the UK to see the tennis, or head to Berlin to watch the Lions (hopefully) bring it home.

Either way, Kate will be in familar company as both her sister, Pippa, and their parents have been spotted in attendance at the tournament. It’s likely they will watch the final in the Royal Box alongside her.

The Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon 2023 (PA)

Prince William charity polo match raises over £1 million

Saturday 13 July 2024 14:00 , Albert Toth

Alongside watching sporting events, William likes to get active himself sometimes as he showed in a recent charity polo match.

The Prince of Wales was pictured on Friday on horseback, participating in the Guards Polo Club charity event for the 13th time.

He has been an avid player of the sport since childhood. Last year, his wife Princess Kate presented him with a trophy at the event, but was unable to do so this year amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

She will, however, be in attendance at the Wimbleon 2024 final to present trophies, while William attends England’s Euro 2024 final match.

“Each year the polo match raises a million pounds for deserving charities and that is the driver of why the Prince of Wales takes part,” said a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

“To date, the Prince playing polo has raised an incredible £13 million for charities that the Prince and Princess support.”

The Prince of Wales played polo (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Football fan William reveals how England’s Lions inspired charity project

Saturday 13 July 2024 13:30 , Albert Toth

The Prince of Wales has revealed how Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 team has inspired his project to end homelessness.

William marked the first year of his Homewards initiative by returning to the London Borough of Lambeth where he launched the programme, and revealed he shouted himself hoarse during the Three Lions’ thrilling semi-final victory over the Netherlands, in Germany.

The future King apologised for his slight loss of voice as he met representatives working to eradicate homelessness across the UK.

In a speech he reiterated his belief that homelessness “can be ended” and said the ideas and approaches being developed in the six target areas “will have the power to inspire change across the UK and beyond”.

Prince William reveals how England football team inspires his homelessness project

When can fans expect to see Princess Kate tomorrow?

Saturday 13 July 2024 13:00 , Albert Toth

With confirmation that Kate will be attending the final day of the Wimbledon tennis tournament tomorrow, royal fans will likely be wondering when she will make her appearance.

Last year, the Princess of Wales presented the champion’s trophy to men’s singles winner Carlos Alcaraz. She also presented the runner-up award to veteran Novak Djokovic.

Now, the two giants will play each other once again, with Djokovic looking to reclaim his spot as Alcaraz mounts his defence. The game will take place at 2pm and could last up to five hours, if it goes a similar way to last time.

Fans can expect to see Kate from the beginning of the match, as it has been confirmed she will be attending. She will also once again be handing out the trophy.

It is also possible she will be present in the Royal Box at earlier points in the day, alongside celebrities and VIPs.

Kate Middleton presents the Men’s Singles Trophy at Wimbledon 2023 (Getty Images)

William cheers on England team ahead of Sunday’s Euro final

Saturday 13 July 2024 12:27 , Albert Toth

The Prince of Wales has urged England men’s football team to “go out there and show the world what you’re made of” ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

Writing on Twitter/X, William – who is president of the Football Association (FA) – has encouraged the Lions to secure victory in the decisive match against Spain.

The palace has confirmed he will be in attendance at the match, alongside the UK’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer.

We are so proud of you all @england, just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W. https://t.co/6m96U6Av2i — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2024

Prince and Princess of Wales to spend a sporting Sunday apart as Euros and Wimbledon wrap up

Saturday 13 July 2024 11:45 , Albert Toth

As the palace confirms that Kate will be attending the Wimbledon final on Sunday, it means she will be spending the day apart from husband William – who will be over 500 miles away.

The Prince of Wales is confirmed to be attending the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, rallying behind the England squad as they take on Spain.

William was also in attendance at England’s 2020 Euro final, bringing his eldest son Prince George. The Lions were beaten on penalties after the scoreline ended 1-1 at full-time – a fate they will be hoping to avoid tomorrow.

King Charles has also sent his “best wishes” to the England squad ahead of the decisive match, adding a friendly quip about their play style at the tournament:

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!”

Prince William attends England’s Euro 2024 match against Switzerland in Duesseldorf, July 6 (AP)

Prince and Princess of Wales congratulate Anne on return to royal duties

Saturday 13 July 2024 11:15 , Albert Toth

Amid the positive news of Kate’s appearance at tomorrow’s Wimbledon final, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also congratulated Princess Anne on her own return to royal duties.

Sharing a message on X/Twitter, the royal couple said: “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x”

Princess Anne was attending an event to mark the Riding for the Disabled Association’s 55th anniversary. It marks her first public appearance since she sustained a head injury thought to be received by a horse last month.

Speaking to an organiser of the event, the princess royal reportedly said she “can’t remember a single thing” about the incident.

The Princess Royal visited the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire (Cameron Smith/PA) (PA Wire)

Princess Anne speaks out after horse injury sparked health fears

Saturday 13 July 2024 10:02 , Albert Toth

Princess Anne has stepped out in public for the first time since she received a head injury thought to be received by a horse last month.

Addressing the incident, the Princess Royal reportedly said she “can’t remember a single thing” about it, and seemed to be in good spirits.

Anne, known to be an avid equestrian enthusisast, was attending a celebration of the Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA) 55th anniversary.

“It’s a huge honour for the princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident,” said Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK.

“As soon as she got out of the car she said: ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it.’”

Anne says she ‘can’t remember a thing’ about horse accident as she returns to duties

Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance since sister’s diagnosis

Saturday 13 July 2024 09:13 , Albert Toth

Pippa Middleton, has made her first public appearance since her sister Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis in March.

The royal’s younger sister, 40, stepped out in a fashionable floral jumpsuit with husband James Matthews. The mother-of-three smiled for paparazzi as she mingled with the crowd ahead of Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton attended Day 10 of the tournament, sitting in the royal box as they watched the action.

Novak Djokovic is in his 10th Wimbledon final (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

King to host Blenheim Palace reception for European leaders

Saturday 13 July 2024 08:27 , Tom Watling

The King is to host a reception at Blenheim Palace for European leaders next week.

More than 45 leaders from across Europe will gather at the historic location in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, for the European Political Community (EPC) meeting on Thursday.

The countries will engage in discussions which affect the continent and take part in meetings and round-table discussions.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be in attendance and greet the King on arrival at the palace.

The reception will be held in the Long Library, which has walls lined by more than 10,000 books and is home to the Willis Organ.

The UK-hosted EPC will have a focus on Ukraine, energy security and migration.

Blenheim Palace, the site of the reception, is a Unesco world heritage site and the birthplace of former prime minister Winston Churchill.

Britain's King Charles III visits the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, to commemorate its 25th anniversary, in Cardiff on July 11 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle ‘very pleased’ with response to lifestyle brand

Saturday 13 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “very pleased” with the initial response to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

While its products have yet to officially go on sale, the brand does have a website and social media presence.

Products including jams and dog biscuits have also been teased by Meghan’s celebrity friends and influencers on social media.

A source close to the royal told Us Weekly: “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched.

“Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

Its not known when the products will officially be for sale. (iStock/Traceyrobbins/Instagram/Getty/The Independent)

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful of Kate Middleton appearance

Saturday 13 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

As the Wimbledon finals play out this weekend, officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could present the trophies at the tournament.

Kate, 42, made a tentative return to public life last month and said she hoped to attend a few engagements over the summer, depending on her health.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful of an appearance from the Princess of Wales. (AFP via Getty Images)

Royal couple ‘mean the world to each other’

Saturday 13 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

A “glamorous” couple have been praised by one expert as an example of a healthy, thriving royal relationship.

Zara and Mike Tindall have been described as having an exemplary relationship and commitment to their roles by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She said it’s clear that they “mean the world to each other.”

“They are just brilliant, aren’t they? The modern, fun and extremely glamorous side of the Royal Family,” she told OK! magazine.

“Everyone loves how down to earth they are, how shrewdly they have navigated the tightrope of being royal and making a commercial living. Mike has somehow managed to take part in reality TV and have his rugby podcast without letting too much out of the bag… just enough to keep us tantalised.”

Zara and Mike have been described as meaning ‘the world to each other’ (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Princess Anne’s ‘gradual’ return announced

Saturday 13 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne’s gradual return to duty has been announced after she was forced to take a temporary step back after being kicked by a horse.

She sustained a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her estate and was forced to spend five nights in a Bristol hospital.

The Royal Family wrote on Twitter/X: “The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @RDAnational’s Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.”

Well-wishers were quick to flood the post with supportive messages.

“So happy to see the heartbeat of the British Royal family back, she’s awesome,” wrote one well-wisher.

A second added: “Thankful the Princess Royal has recovered.”

Prince Harry award acceptance dubbed ‘bad publicity’

Friday 12 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

The former head of the Royal Navy has slammed Prince Harry’s decision to accept the Pat Tillman Award for veterans amid intense backlash.

Admiral Lord Alan West described the acceptance as “rather bad publicity” following criticism of ESPN’s decision to give the Duke of Sussex the award.

Critics included the late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she could not understand why such a “controversial and divisive” individual had been chosen.

“It doesn’t travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn’t want him to get this award, he should think about that,” West said.

“My advice to him is to sit back and not accept any awards at the moment. They are going his way because he has such a high profile and people want to take advantage of that.”

Prince Harry has been advised not to accept ‘any awards’. (AP)

First King Charles Royal Mail postbox celebrated

Friday 12 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

The first Royal Mail postbox bearing the cypher of King Charles III has been celebrated.

Emma Gilthorpe, Royal Mail’s chief executive, said: “More than 115,000 postboxes across the UK have recorded the succession of monarchs since the first box bore the cypher of Queen Victoria.

“We thank His Majesty for granting us the use of his personal cypher as we begin the next chapter in the story of the iconic Great British postbox in Great Cambourne.”

Located on the High Street in Great Cambourne, south Cambridgeshire, the postbox was first used today by local schoolchildren.

Local children were the first to use the postbox. (REUTERS)

The tradition of royal cyphers on postboxes goes back to Queen Victoria’s reign. (Royal Mail/PA Wire)

Meghan Markle ‘wants to make peace with Kate'

Friday 12 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal insider has claimed that Meghan Markle wants to “make peace” with the Princess of Wales.

The pair’s relationship appears to have deteriorated since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020.

“[Meghan] wants to make peace with Kate,” a source close to the situation told In Touch magazine.

“She doesn’t want any bad blood between them. Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate.

“Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time.”

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to ‘make peace’ with Kate Middleton . (Getty Images)

King Charles hosts event to discuss issues faced by young people

Friday 12 July 2024 16:16 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has hosted an event with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and actor Idris Elba to gain an insight into the issues young people in the UK face today.

The trio listened to young people explain the difficulties they have faced in life at St James’s Palace, where a commitment was made alongside The Prince’s Trust to find suitable solutions.

The Monarch said: “It seems to me that the great ambition now should be to join up all the dots and bring everybody involved in to find the right solution.

“I am very grateful for you all coming today and helping with all of this, particularly for those who have been through the process and experienced so much in their lives.”

Elba, 51, was personally helped by the Prince’s Trust, who gave him a grant of £1,500 to attend the National Youth Music Theatre and described himself as “a product of intervention.”

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, said the new Labour government is “utterly determined” to tackle the issues raised.

A meeting was held today to better understand the issues facing young people in the UK today. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Keir Starmer stressed his government’s commitment to making a difference. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Kate Middleton to miss key event

Friday 12 July 2024 15:19 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales will miss a key event this afternoon as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Prince William is set to play in a charity polo match this afternoon in Windsor Great Park, Kensington Palace confirmed, before adding that he will not be joined by his wife.

News of Kate’s absence from the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 comes amid hopes that she could still appear at Wimbledon this weekend to present the trophies.

The princess attended the event last year. (PA)

The event is being held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. (PA Wire)

Princess Anne appears delighted to be back at work

Friday 12 July 2024 15:14 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne made a surprise return to duty this afternoon and appeared to be delighted to be at work again.

The Princess Royal, 73, is attending the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Gloucestershire.

Chief executive Michael Bishop said they were honoured to welcome the princess.

Mr Bishop said: “We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

“As our president, the princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.”

The princess was forced to take a step back from her duties almost three weeks ago after being kicked by a horse.

Princess Anne has made a triumphant return to duty. (Getty Images)

Anne is widely considered to be one of the hardest working members of the royal family. (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan praised as royalty at EPSY awards

Friday 12 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were yesterday praised as royalty despite no longer working for the institution.

The couple stepped out in public last night for the EPSY Awards in Los Angeles and host and friend Serena Williams did not hold back with her praise of the duo.

“It’s, well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception,” the tennis star said in her opening speech. “Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let’s give it up for them.”

Serena Williams is reportedly friends with Meghan Markle. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Harry was supported by Meghan as he accepted the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Princess Anne makes surprise return to duty

Friday 12 July 2024 14:30 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne has made a surprise return to duty this afternoon by attending the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Gloucestershire.

While it was initially reported that the Princess Royal, 73, would return to duty next week, she is famed as being one of the hardest-working members of the royal family.

She had to take a temporary step back from her work after she sustained a concussion and minor injuries after reportedly being kicked by a horse on her estate.

It is understood that today marks the start of a “gradual” return to work for the princess.

Princess Anne shared a smile as she made a surprise return to duty today. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry praises the unifying power of the Invictus Games

Friday 12 July 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry praised the unifying power of the Invictus Games while accepting the Pat Tillman Award for veterans in Los Angeles.

The event, founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.

He said: “While so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state.

“We live in an age marked by polarisation and division. Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different, seem to pervade societies everywhere.

“Our community challenges that. Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.

“The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together, no matter one’s nationality, background, or personal struggles.

“It is a collective, built from courage and mutual respect, where athletes discover time and time again, the common denominator of their humanity.

“Having survived the crucible of armed combat, and forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and minds impacted by conflict, they form a family.

“They exemplify the very best in all of us.”

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)

First King Charles postbox unveiled

Friday 12 July 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

The first Royal Mail postbox featuring the cypher of King Charles has been unveiled today (12 July).

Located on the High Street in Great Cambourne, England, the first people to use the new postbox were local schoolchildren.

The postbox is the latest in a continuation of an almost 175-year tradition.

The first letters were posted by local schoolchildren. (REUTERS)

The royal cypher postbox tradition dates back almost 175 years. (REUTERS)

Prince Harry dedicates award to everyone involved in the Invictus Games

Friday 12 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry said the Pat Tillman Award does not belong to him but to everyone involved in the Invictus Games.

His acceptance came amid widespread calls for ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award for veterans, with many arguing that there were more deserving recipients.

Harry said in his acceptance speech: “I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.”

“This award belongs to them, not to me.”

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the Espy awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)

Serena Williams jokes about Harry and Meghan controversy

Friday 12 July 2024 09:56 , Emma Guinness

Serena Williams appeared to make light of the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they stepped down as working royals.

The tennis star was presenting the EPSY Awards in Los Angeles, where Harry controversially accepted an award for veterans despite calls for him to decline.

She joked: “Please Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because this is my night, and I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen.”

Harry and Meghan were all smiles at the event despite the controversy. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Princess Anne to return to duty next week

Friday 12 July 2024 08:41 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne will reportedly return to duty next week after she was hospitalised after being kicked by a horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gatcombe Park Estate in June.

As reported by the Daily Beast, it has been claimed that she will attend a scheduled conservation engagement in a remote part of Scotland next week.

Anne is widely considered to be one of the royal family’s hardest-working members and has attended over 200 engagements this year so far.

The Princess Royal after attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel (PA) (PA Wire)

Prince Harry collects military award despite backlash

Friday 12 July 2024 08:37 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has collected the Pat Tillman Award for veterans in Los Angeles amid intense backlash over his receipt.

Tens of thousands of people signed a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give the award to the Duke of Sussex, 39.

Meanwhile, the late Tillman’s mother, Mary, said she could not understand the decision to give the honour to such a “controversial and divisive” individual.

Harry was honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

He took the opportunity to praise Mary as well as his own mother, the late Princess Diana, in his acceptance speech, telling the audience that “the bond between a mother and son is eternal.”

Tillman was a former American professional footballer who gave up his career to serve in the wake of 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

The Invictus Games celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the Espy awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)

Princess Anne remains off duty

Friday 12 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne remains off duty as she continues to recover after being kicked by a horse.

According to reports, the Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries in the incident, which took place on her Gloucestershire estate last month.

It is not known when Anne, who is regarded as one of the hardest-working royals, will return to work.

Princess Anne is an experienced horsewoman. (AP)

Prince Andrew’s royal lodge ‘like Miss Havisham’s house'

Friday 12 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

An insider has claimed that Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge has fallen into a state of disrepair amid reports that King Charles has asked him to move out.

“Your immediate impression walking in, it is like Miss Havisham’s house, unloved. It is also freezing in there,” an insider told the Express.

“There is less staff about and simple household jobs like opening windows, letting in a bit of air, are rarely done.

“Like all houses of that age, it [Royal Lodge] needs ventilation. It just aggravates the damp and causes mould.

The King reportedly wants the disgraced Duke of York to move out the royal residence. (PA)

Prince William wants to change perceptions of homelessness

Friday 12 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William has asserted his belief that homelessness “can be ended” and hopes that his charity Homeward can help to change perceptions.

During a speech in Lambeth yesterday (11 June) to mark the charity’s first anniversary, he said: “Already, a pipeline of nearly 100 homes is being established through the innovative housing projects which will be developed in each location, and believe me, my ambitions alone mean there will be so many more.

“We are also working to change the way we all think about homelessness. Today, homelessness touches so many more than the men and women we sadly see on our streets.

“We will improve understanding about the different forms of homelessness, shifting perceptions and boosting optimism that it can be ended.”

Prince William has just celebrated the first anniversary of his charity Homeward. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)

Prince Harry ‘out of his depth’, expert claims

Friday 12 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

Following the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s receipt of the Pat Tillman Award, an insider has claimed he is “out of his depth”.

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award for his work with the Invictus Games.

Biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun: “I think it is a bit uncomfortable, he doesn’t need an award. I think what he did with the Invictus Games was brilliant and I am glad he is still doing things for them.

“I feel sorry for Harry because he looks unhappy, I think he is out of his depth if I am to be honest.”

Prince Harry recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the games. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘drowning out the outside noise'

Thursday 11 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “drowning out the outside noise” amid the ongoing backlash to Harry’s receipt of an award for veterans.

Former royal butler Grand Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles, said the couple are “very used to criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years.”

He told the New York Post: “I’m sure they’ll be drowning out the outside noise by continuing with their normal and everyday life and trying not to turn on the television, or read the papers as much.”

Harry is being recognised for his work with the Invictus Games. Meghan recently travelled with him to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Nigeria. (Getty Images for The Archewell F)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘shown how to make a success of life as a spare'

Thursday 11 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly are being shown how to make a success of life in the royal family as a “spare”.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that the youngsters are being set a great example by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie.

She told OK! magazine that the couple “thoroughly deserve the recognition they are now getting.”

“They have always been quietly devoted to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other royals. I suppose every cloud has a silver lining... and as the King calls on them to take a more prominent role, Edward and Sophie are showing they are very much up to the task.

“They are also serving as excellent role models to their great nephews and niece – showing that you can be a ‘spare’ or even a ‘spare to the spare’ and make a real success of working as a valued member of the Royal Family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are reportedly setting a great example for the younger Wales children. (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan planning to take Archie and Lilibet to major event

Thursday 11 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

An insider has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take their children to the first winter incarnation of the Invictus Games.

The couple will reportedly be bringing Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilbet, three, to Vancouver to show people that the games are family-friendly.

“Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games,” the source told the Express.

“The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to bring their children to the Invictus Games next year. (AFP/Getty)

Queen Camilla opens up about royal family drama with 12 words

Thursday 11 July 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla appeared to give a behind-the-scenes insight into the royal family’s ongoing troubles at Wimbledon yesterday.

She appeared in the Royal Box to enjoy the second week of the tournament and admitted that it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day”.

Camilla has been praised for supporting King Charles as he continues to battle cancer.

The Queen waved to onlookers at the tournament. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ with Prince William over George’s future

Thursday 11 July 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales is reportedly “arguing” with Prince William about Prince George’s future secondary school.

While the heir to the throne allegedly wants his first-born son to attend Eton, Kate is reportedly not in favour of sending George, who turns 11 this month, to boarding school.

This is because she was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school” and “can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

“Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy,” a source close to the family told InTouch Weekly.

Prince George’s future school is allegedly a point of contention between the royal couple. (PA Archive)

Prince Harry petition approaches 75,000 signatures

Thursday 11 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

A petition urging American sports network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games has almost 75,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the award for veterans for his work with the Invictus Games today (11 July).

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”

ESPN has defended its decision to give Harry the award, citing the “incredible” work of the games.

Prince Harry is set to receive an award for veterans today. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Wales

Thursday 11 July 2024 13:04 , Emma Guinness

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been photographed greeting well-wishers after arriving in Wales.

The couple are marking the 25th anniversary of Senedd in Cardiff and the Monarch said it was a privilege to share in the journey.

The former Prince of Wales also took the opportunity to praise Prince William’s growing relationship with the country.

Charles said: “It is a milestone on a journey which it has been my privilege, all my life, to share with you – during times which have seen great change, profound sorrow, and tremendous achievement.

“Through it all, my respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have deepened with every passing year.”

He added: “It has given me great pleasure to see my son’s relationship with this special land continue, including returning only this week to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place which I know means so much to him.

“So, it is with countless special memories and particular pride that I am able to join you as we reflect upon the last quarter-century of the history we have shared, and which you – in your work in this Senedd – have the great responsibility of making.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Wales this afternoon. (PA)

They greeted primary school children upon their arrival. (PA)

Sarah Ferguson reveals she and Princess Diana were arrested

Thursday 11 July 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of York has opened up about an incident that saw her and the late Princess Diana arrested.

Fergie, now 64, told how they dressed up as policewomen on her hen night, which had repercussions as it is illegal to impersonate a police officer in the UK.

“On my hen night we did dress up as policewomen and we were arrested by Parks Police,” she said on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast.

“We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate his smoky bacon crisps.”

Sarah Ferguson recalls moment she and Princess Diana got arrested on her hen night. (White Wine Question Time)

King Charles congratulates England for reaching Euros final

Thursday 11 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles has extended his congratulations to the England squad for reaching the final of the 2024 Euros.

The Monarch joked that, if possible, it would be good for the nation if the team could avoid any “last-minute wonder goals” in Sunday’s final against Spain.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

The King has sent his congratulations to the Three Lions. (PA Wire)

Prince Harry praised for ‘saving lives’ with Invictus Games

Thursday 11 July 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has been praised for “saving lives” through the Invictus Games.

The event, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex, 39, in 2014, celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.

The captain of the UK team, Stephen Hooper, 40, said Harry’s personal involvement has helped participants improve their mental health through the opportunities provided by the games.

“We wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for him being there, creating this environment for us,” he told The Telegraph.

“And I can honestly say it’s probably saved lives. It’s bettered lives, it’s saved lives. To have him there, to at least just say a thank you, it means an absolute huge amount.

“He doesn’t sit in the shadows, he fully injects himself, he wants to be part of it and I think that’s fantastic.”

Prince Harry recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the games. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Inside new documentary featuring Prince Harry

Thursday 11 July 2024 09:00 , Emma Guinness

New details have been provided about Prince Harry’s upcoming appearance in a documentary about phone hacking.

This comes as the Duke of Sussex, 39, continues his legal action against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tabloids on Trial “hears about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain’s tabloid press and explore what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded.”

The documentary is set to air on ITV1 at 9 pm on 25 July.

Prince Harry’s legal action against phone hacking is ongoing. (AP)

Prince Harry to appear in new documentary about phone hacking

Thursday 11 July 2024 08:30 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex is set to appear in a new documentary about phone hacking that’s set to air later this month.

Harry, 39, will open up about his experience of the issue as his trial against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, continues.

News of the documentary, Tabloids on Trial, was revealed by ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship on Twitter/X.

“He tells our reporter @BeccaBarry why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers,” Ship wrote.

“Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, Paul Gascoigne also speak. ‘Tabloids on Trial’ ITV1, 9pm on July 25.”

Prince Harry to receive Pat Tillman Award today

Thursday 11 July 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award today despite backlash in the US over his receipt of the award for veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is being honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.

But over 70,000 people have signed a petition calling on the American sporting network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the award.

The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.

“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.

“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.

“More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”

Prince Harry’s receipt of the Pat Tillman Award has proven controversial. (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William ‘understands trauma'

Thursday 11 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William has been praised for his empathy on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, made the comments ahead of the heir to the throne’s visit to Tower Hamlets to mark the occasion today (11 July).

She was previously homeless as a teenager.

“He understands trauma, he does understand trauma,” Ms Cohen-Hatton said, appearing to reference the untimely death of William’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

“He can see echoes of it in himself I think, from that experience of trauma and how it affects you and how it affects the way you see things.”

Prince William lost his mother when he was still a teenager. (via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle worried 'Hollywood network is falling apart’

Thursday 11 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried that her “Hollywood network is falling apart” following new revelations about her and Prince Harry’s soured relationship with the Beckhams.

As claimed in Tom Bower’s House of Beckham, the British power couple distanced themselves from the Sussex after they were accused of leaking information about the royals to the press.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly keen to maintain her friendship with Beyoncé, who is allegedly one of the few famous faces who remains in her circle.

A source told Heat magazine: “With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart, and Bey is the most well-known of the few stars who will still associate with her. She feels she needs her support to save the Sussex brand.”

Meghan is reportedly still friends with Beyoncé. (Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Prince William says homelessness ‘can be ended’

Thursday 11 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William has expressed his belief that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”.

This comes on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward, which he will mark with a visit to the London borough of Tower Hamlets.

The prince is expected to say: “It’s fantastic to be back in Lambeth, where a year ago we launched Homewards and began our journey of working together to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness…

“Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society. However, I truly believe that it can be ended.”

Prince William has said that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”. (AP)

Prince William ‘moved on’ from Harry to protect the crown

Thursday 11 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

It has been claimed that Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry to protect the monarchy.

The pair’s relationship has grown increasingly strained since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Omid Scobie wrote in Endgame: “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook.

“One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

It is not known exactly when the brothers last saw each other in person.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his older brother and King Charles appears to be strained. (Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson ‘taught’ Meghan Markle how to curtsy

Wednesday 10 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of York reportedly taught Meghan Markle how to curtsy when she joined the royal family.

Meghan, a former actress, reportedly met with Sarah Ferguson a number of times when she was a working royal living at Frogmore Cottage.

An insider told the Express: “They were neighbours.

“Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often. Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings.

“Both Harry and Meghan were quite surprised by Sarah’s comments and couldn’t understand why she would distance herself like that. It has caused a bit of distance between the families.”

Meghan Markle was reportedly taught how to curtsy by Sarah Ferguson. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘could move to London'

Wednesday 10 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal expert has speculated that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “could move to London” under radical plans to slim down the monarchy.

This would see the youngest Wales children not become working royals at all.

Royal expert Kate Williams said they could “rent a flat in Shoreditch” instead of living in a palace down the line.

“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations,” Williams told Hello! magazine. “On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,”

“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.

“He doesn’t really live in Buckingham Palace at the moment, he’s renovating it and using it more as an office.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte and the King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Queen Camilla praised for supporting literacy

Wednesday 10 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has been praised for her efforts to encourage young people in the UK to read.

The royal family wrote on Twitter/X: “The National @Literacy_Trust’s Coronation Libraries initiative celebrates the role that The Queen has played in supporting literacy and encouraging children to embrace reading.

“The project has already created libraries in 50 primary schools in communities across the UK.”

Royal family wish England squad good luck ahead of semi-final

Wednesday 10 July 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

The royal family have wished the England squad good luck ahead of tonight’s Euros semi-final against the Netherlands.

The occasion was marked at today’s Changing of the Guard by the Buckingham Palace band who played the Three Lions.

Taking to Twitter/X, the official Buckingham Palace account wrote: “Wishing the best of luck to @England in tonight’s game!”

Queen Camilla enjoys ‘escape’ to Wimbledon

Wednesday 10 July 2024 16:00 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has described Wimbledon as a welcome “escape” on her appearance this afternoon.

The Queen Consort, 76, enjoyed the best view of centre court from the famous Royal Box and said it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”

She also praised the set-up of the tournament’s gardens, telling head gardener Martyn Falconer: “It all looks fantastic. It always looks absolutely perfect.”

Camilla meets Camila, daughter of Mexican tennis player Santiago Gonzalez (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Queen Camilla appears in Wimbledon Royal Box

Wednesday 10 July 2024 14:54 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has appeared in Wimbledon’s Royal Box today to enjoy the best view of the centre court.

Her appearance comes amid officials’ continued hope that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament to present the trophies later this week.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans toldTelegraph Sport.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

“I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

Queen Camilla was very expressive as she watched the goings-on at this year’s Wimbledon. (PA)

Officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

King Charles refuses to ‘sink’ to Meghan Markle’s level

Wednesday 10 July 2024 14:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal insider has claimed that King Charles would never “sink” to Meghan Markle’s level and enter into competition with her new lifestyle brand.

This comes after she teased its products, which include raspberry and strawberry jam.

As the Monarch has long produced his own preserve, sold at Waitrose and online via The Highgrove Shop, some have speculated that the pair will enter into a deliberate competition with each other.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has now said the King “would never sink so low”.

“I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” she said.

“Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are?

“So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him.”

According to reports, the King’s products have seen a surge in sales since Meghan announced her own jams.

Meghan Markle has yet to officially sell any of American Riviera Orchard’s products. (iStock/Traceyrobbins/Instagram/Getty/The Independent)

Princess Anne remains off duty

Wednesday 10 July 2024 13:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne remains off duty after she was recently hospitalised after being kicked by a horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, reportedly suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gloucestershire estate.

She is widely regarded as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, having attended over 200 engagements this year so far.

Buckingham Palace declined to provide any new updates to The Independent today (10 July).

The Princess Royal after attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel last month (PA) (PA Wire)

Prince Harry has ‘desperate need for attention’, family friend claims

Wednesday 10 July 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal family friend has commented on the ongoing backlash surrounding Prince Harry’s receipt of an award for veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, has been advised by the former head of the Royal Navy to “think long and hard” about accepting the honour for his work with the Invictus Games.

The family friend told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it’s just a clear symbol of his desperate need for attention.

“The irony of the whole of the last four years is that Harry and Meghan said they were leaving the royal family so the media would leave them alone. And now, here Harry is, literally picking up retail awards on live TV.

“It’s pathetic.”

Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award in Los Angeles tomorrow. (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry to receive award for veterans tomorrow

Wednesday 10 July 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games tomorrow.

Harry, 39, will be presented with the honour at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

ESPN has come under fire for its decision to give the prince the award, with tens of thousands of people signing a petition claiming there are more deserving recipients.

The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West, said Harry should “think long and hard about accepting awards such as this”.

The decision has also been slammed by the late Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she couldn’t understand the decision to give the award to such a “controversial and divisive” individual.

Tillman was a professional footballer who gave up his career to serve in the wake of 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Prince Harry is being honoured for his work with the Invictus Games. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince Harry hails team competing at winter Invictus Games

Wednesday 10 July 2024 09:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has praised the team set to take part in the first-ever winter Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, said he is looking forward “to see their passion, determination, and resilience on full display as they take on this new chapter.”

The event, which was founded in 2014, celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.

“Congratulations to those selected for Team UK for our first-ever Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February,” Harry said.

“Team UK will join over 500 competitors from across 20 nations in this groundbreaking event that expands the range and profile of winter adaptive sports.

“These games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges like alpine skiing, snowboarding and skeleton, as well as providing a truly memorable experience for their families.

“We’re excited to see their passion, determination, and resilience on full display as they take on this new chapter.”

Prince Harry is looking foreward to the winter Invictus Games. (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William places an ‘absolute ban’ on Harry’s return

Wednesday 10 July 2024 08:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William has reportedly placed an “absolute ban” on a potential return to the royal family for Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, stepped down as a working royal with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and subsequently moved to California.

According to reports, Harry has not seen any of his immediate family since his father’s cancer diagnosis was announced in February of this year.

“It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

“If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry,” Fordwich added.

“However, to this day, after the release of ‘Spare’ and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother.”

Prince William reportedly does not want Prince Harry to return in ‘any way’. (Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Dame Shirley Bassey ‘grabbed’ the King Charles’s hands

Wednesday 10 July 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

Dame Shirley Bassey has opened up about her interaction with King Charles after being made Companion of Honour for her services to music.

She admitted that it was more nerve-wracking to receive the award on Tuesday (9 July) than to sing for the Monarch.

“I mean, it’s new, different, whereas singing I’ve been doing since I was a child,” Shirley said. “I forgot to curtsy, but that’s why I grabbed his hands because I forgot to curtsy. Instinctive.”

“I asked him how he was, and he said he was fine and said: ‘You look wonderful,’” she added.

“He wished me all the best and then I grabbed him – I know I shouldn’t have done that. But I grabbed both his hands and said: ‘I wish you well.’”

Dame Shirley Bassey said the King complimented her on her dress (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Martin Lewis issues warning over celebrity scam involving the King

Wednesday 10 July 2024 04:00 , Emma Guinness

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about scammers impersonating public figures including King Charles.

Findings from Action Fraud between 2022 and 2023 revealed that famous faces were frequently impersonated in advertisements to extort cash.

Other figures on the list compiled by the money-saving expert include former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Lewis said: “It’s likely that the criminals pumping out these scam ads effectively use their own in-house dark-web digital marketing teams, researching which celebrities and advert types get the best click-through rates, and honing the way they work to be able to attract more victims.

“Almost certainly they will be collecting data on each public figure’s power to draw people in and how many people who respond to a celeb in an advert then go through to part with the money.”

Scammers have been impersonating King Charles. (PA Wire)

Room behind Buckingham Palace balcony to open to the public

Wednesday 10 July 2024 02:00 , Emma Guinness

The room behind the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony will open to the public for the first time, it has been announced today.

This will reportedly give visitors a never-before-seen insight into George IV’s passion for oriental art and furniture.

Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art, said: “It was Prince Albert’s idea to have a balcony at Buckingham Palace because he saw it as a way of enabling the royal family to connect with the people, and of course that’s exactly how, in a sense, it continues to be used on important occasions.

“But it began to be used very early on in Queen Victoria’s reign, from 1851 waving off the troops to the Crimean War and welcoming them back on return.”

The Princess of Wales with the royal family on the Palace balcony after making her first official appearance since her cancer diagnosis (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

King Charles planning ‘peace’ summit at Balmoral

Wednesday 10 July 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

King Charles is reportedly planning a “peace” summit at Balmoral to bring the royal family back together, an expert has claimed.

The King and Queen are set to return to the Scottish residence in August and it has been claimed that they hope to be joined by other members of the family.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this will give them an opportunity to “take stock” of what is really important in life after a tumultuous start to the year.

“It’s been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together,” she told OK! magazine.

Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle used by the royal family for the first time this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Prince Harry ‘slightly petrified’ of Meghan Markle

Tuesday 9 July 2024 22:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry will eventually return to the royal family alone.

Hugo Vickers believes that the Duke of Sussex, 39, is “petrified” of losing his wife Meghan Markle but believes that this will no longer be the case in 20 years.

“I think he’ll come home,” he told The Sun. “The king has left the door wide open for him to do that and he was doing such a good job before and… he looked so happy.

“Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty and you’re doing it for other people and you’re putting things into life,” he went on.

“If you’re taking things out of life, at the risk of getting a lot of hate mail, I personally think that he looks like he’s petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her.”

A royal author has speculated that Prince Harry will eventually return to duty. (AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘may not live in palaces'

Tuesday 9 July 2024 20:00 , Emma Guinness

Following increased reports about the slimmed-down monarchy, it has been claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “may not live in palaces” when they are older.

British historian Kate Williams noted that royal residences provide a lot of revenue for the royal collection and are important to preserve for future generations, which may be the priority in light of increased scrutiny of how the monarchy spends taxpayer money.

“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations. On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,” Williams told the Mirror.

“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.”

This comes amid speculation that the younger Wales children may not become working royals at all.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not live in palaces, it has been suggested. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prince William to participate in charity polo match

Tuesday 9 July 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince William is set to participate in a charity polo match this Friday in aid of causes he is “passionate” about, Kensington Palace has revealed.

This will be the heir to the throne’s 13th time participating in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

“This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the prince and princess are passionate about,” Kensington Palace said.

It is not known if the Princess of Wales will attend the event as she continues her cancer treatment.