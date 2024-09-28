Royal news – live: Kate makes latest public appearance on return to work and Harry in surprise US TV outing

The Princess of Wales has continued her gradual return to work after completing chemotherapy by visiting an “inspiring” ballet performance in London.

Kate, 42, later praised the performance on official Kensington Palace channels, where she described the performance of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre as “creativity at its best”.

Other upcoming engagements for the princess include the National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall and her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster, which she has already attended a meeting for.

This comes as Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as he visits New York alone for a series of philanthropic engagements.

The pair hilariously took on a horror-themed maze based on Fallon’s own nightmares that saw the duke scream and swear on several occasions.

The maze was a light-hearted break from an otherwise important trip for the Duke of Sussex, 40, who has spent this week promoting several important causes.

This has included The Diana Awards, set up in memory of the late princess, which shine a spotlight on young people making an inspiring difference in the lives of others.

Key Points

Boris Johnson claims royal family asked him to convince Harry to stay in UK

Meghan Markle dubbed a ‘demon’ by ex-staff member

Princess of Wales attends ‘inspiring’ ballet performance as return to duty continues

James Middleton reveals how Princess of Wales helped him with depression

Friday 27 September 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

James Middleton has opened up about how his older sister, the Princess of Wales, helped him through depression.

Mr Middleton, 37, is promoting his new memoir about the subject, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which was published yesterday (26 September).

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “To open up to my family was a very challenging step, so initially I went into therapy, and at the right time my family got involved and I was very fortunate, because they did have to be patient with me.

“It was challenging for them to see me suffer but they understood a lot more than I actually thought.”

James Middleton shares how Kate helped him with depression in first live TV interview

Boris Johnson claims royal family asked him to convince Harry to stay in UK

Friday 27 September 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

Boris Johnson has claimed in his upcoming memoir that the royal family asked him to convince Prince Harry to stay in the UK.

The Daily Mail, which is serialising the memoir, claimed that the pair had a “manly pep talk” ahead of Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family in 2020.

A friend told the publication: “He [said he] thought they were a great asset to the UK and it was a real shame they were leaving when they were doing such great work,” the friend said.

“It was a man-to-man conversation, they were totally alone. But Harry wasn’t for turning – he was unpersuadable by that point.

“Boris succeeded in delivering Brexit, but even he couldn’t stop Megxit.”

Prince Harry meets with Boris Johnson on the day the former PM claims he was asked to convince the duke not to leave the UK (Getty Images)

Princess of Wales attends ‘inspiring’ ballet performance as return to duty continues

Friday 27 September 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales attended an “inspiring” ballet performance yesterday as she continues her gradual return to duty after completing chemotherapy.

Kate, 42, was forced to step back from her work after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer earlier this year.

Praising the performance of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London on Twitter/X, the princes wrote: “Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C.”

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance with Jimmy Fallon

Friday 27 September 2024 09:27 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry yesterday made a hilarious surprise appearance on The Tonight Show that saw him swear and scream his way through a haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon.

The New York-based attraction, based on Fallon’s nightmares, featured several terrifying rooms filled with actors who brought Halloween to life for the pair a month early.

The Tonight Show’s YouTube page said: “Brace yourself for 10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s worst nightmares to life with sinister characters and scares around every corner. Enter if you dare!”

James Middleton provides update on Princess of Wales’s health

Friday 27 September 2024 13:53 , Emma Guinness

James Middleton has provided an update on the Princess of Wales’s health now that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Her younger brother, 37, is opening up about his life and family following the release of his new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

Speaking on the TODAY program, he said: “She’s doing ok. It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.

“But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”

James and Kate as children. (James Middleton/Instagram)

Prince Harry’s visa ruling slammed as ‘suspicious’

Friday 27 September 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

The think tank behind the investigation into Prince Harry’s US visa application has said the decision to keep his visa private is “suspicious”.

Harry’s visa application came under scrutiny following revelations about his prior drug taking in his 2023 memoir Spare, where he admitted to taking cocaine and psychedelics.

A judge later ruled that it is not in the public interest to disclose the result of the application following Donald Trump’s claim that he would treat Harry like any other citizen should it emerge that he was not honest.

Mike Howell, executive director of the think tank’s Oversight Project, told Newsweek: “The Prince Harry scandal just got a lot more suspicious. While our case is far from over as we explore appeal, I’d say that these very curious redactions point to something serious afoot.

“President Trump has already suggested that Prince Harry will be deported next year and the case for that just got a lot more compelling.

“Americans deserve an immigration system with both secure borders and also fairly applied rules for high-profile immigrants like Harry.”

Prince Harry’s visa application will remain private, it has been ruled. (AFP/Getty Images)

Princess of Wales knows Harry is ‘homesick'

Friday 27 September 2024 03:00 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales is said to have spotted the signs that Prince Harry is “homesick”.

This comes amid the additional claim that she orchestrated the royal family’s seemingly surprise decision to wish him a happy 40th birthday this month.

An insider told Bella magazine: “Kate’s always had a soft spot for Harry, and despite the hurtful things he’s said and done, she’s found it in her heart to forgive him and has quietly been chipping away at William to convince him it’s time to let the anger go.

“She doesn’t believe it’s right to just give up on Harry. She’s worried for him because she sees all the signs of how homesick and vulnerable he is. Her view is that no matter what, family is family.”

The Princess of Wales wants to make amends with the Duke of Sussex. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Prince William calls for the protection of the natural world

Friday 27 September 2024 00:00 , Emma Guinness

The Prince of Wales has called for urgent protection of the natural world during an appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said in a video message to world leaders: “Thankfully, in 2022 the world adopted the Biodiversity Plan in Montreal and committed to transformative action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

“But, we now have just five years to deliver on our collective promise.

He added: “We must act to save our rivers, oceans, savannas, mangroves and forests, as well as the communities that protect and live alongside them.

“We must act with urgency to protect at least 30% of our land, inland waters, and ocean by 2030.”

The Independent Climate 100 List 2024 in full

Meghan Markle defended by former Archewell COO

Thursday 26 September 2024 21:00 , Emma Guinness

Following claims that the Duchess of Sussex is an unpleasant person to work for, she has been defended by the former Archewell COO, Mandana Dayani.

She described the allegations against Meghan Markle as a “profound injustice” and described her and Prince Harry as “kind, decent, caring people”.

She told Us Weekly: “Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors.”

Ms Dayani added: “Throughout every global crisis, their first question was always: ‘How can we help?’ Whether they were veterans, women, refugees, animals in harm, they both showed up. Never asking for anything in return.”

Harry and Meghan have been defended by the former Archewell COO. (AP)

James Middleton says Kate and William’s mental health work helped him 'move forward’

Thursday 26 September 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been praised for their mental health work by James Middleton amid the release of his new memoir.

Explaining the backstory of Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, to ITV’s Lorraine, Kate’s younger brother, 37, admitted that he found it very difficult to talk to his family when he was struggling.

He added: “I initially went into therapy and, at the right time, my family got involved. I was very fortunate they did because they did have to be patient, they had to sit on the sidelines and really watch and see me suffer.

“It was very challenging for them too because all they wanted to do was help, of course, and then when the timing was right, and I think timing was so important, they came in, and they understood, and they were able to understand a lot more than I actually thought.

“I recognised that the work that both Catherine and William have done in mental health and that helped me move forward.”

Meet Ella is available from today.

Ella the dog helped James through some of the most difficult periods of his life (James Middleton)

Princess Anne witnesses burial of WW1 soldiers

Thursday 26 September 2024 17:00 , Emma Guinness

Princess Anne has today witnessed the burial of two WW1 soldiers over 100 years after their deaths.

A statement on the official royal family Twitter/X account read: “Today, The Princess Royal witnessed the burial of two First World War soldiers who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915.

“The burials marked the inauguration of an extension to the Loos British Cemetery in Northern France, which will provide a fitting resting place for the casualties – most of whom came from Scottish regiments – whose bodies were discovered during a local construction project.

“Her Royal Highness, who is President of the @CWGC was joined by serving soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.”

UK’s first black Olympian says she ‘feels like trailblazer'

Thursday 26 September 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

The UK’s first black female Olympian, Anita Neil, has said she “feels like a trailblazer” after being honoured with an MBE for services to athletics.

Speaking to PA News Agency after the investiture at Windsor Castle, she said that her biggest achievement was representing the United Kingdom.

She said: “I won medals at the European Games, and I stood on the podium and watched the Union Jack flutter in the breeze.

“That was for me and for my country, and I felt very, very proud of that.”

Ms Neil first competed in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics when she was just 18 years old, participating in the women’s 100 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay teams.

Anita Neil was made an MBE for her services to athletics (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Investitures return to Windsor Castle

Thursday 26 September 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

Inspirational individuals are once again being honoured by investitures at Windsor Castle following a brief summer break.

Celebrating their return, the royal family said in a statement yesterday (15 September): “After a short summer break, we’re back to celebrating those who have been recognised for their work and talents.

“At Windsor Caste today, The Princess Royal presented honours to: Sir Alan Bates, Founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance.

“Britain’s first black female Olympian, Anita Neil MBE, for services to athletics.

“Author, Monica Ali CBE, for services to literature.

“Theatre producer and owner, Lounica ‘Nica’ Burns CBE, for services to theatre.”

Meghan Markle dubbed a ‘demon’ by ex-staff member

Thursday 26 September 2024 09:47 , Emma Guinness

The Duchess of Sussex has been described as a “demon” by a former staff member amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Sussex’s apparent struggle to retain their employees.

Revealing that they worked for the couple during their time as working royals, the source told The Daily Beast: “There were definitely bad, even psycho moments.

“I saw people being berated in person and over the phone, made to feel like s**t.”

The comments come after Meghan was praised in a separate report in US magazine, where current and former employees spoke of her kindness as a boss.

Another former employee, who worked for the former actress before she married Prince Harry in 2018, said: “I always thought she was a classic narcissist, and getting her staff to praise her in magazines only confirmed it.

“She’s lovely when things go her way but a demon when they don’t.”

The couple’s staffing issues appear to have continued following their move to California in 2020. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kate Middleton the ‘driving force’ behind Harry’s olive branch

Thursday 26 September 2024 09:39 , Emma Guinness

The Princess of Wales is said to have been the driving force behind the royal family’s recent olive branch to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.

As a result of the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing estrangement from his family, it was expected by many that the occasion would not be publicly acknowledged.

But it was on both the official Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace social media accounts, with an insider claiming that Kate, 42, also phoned Harry on his birthday and sent a “thoughtful” gift.

They told Bella magazine: “Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry’s birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it’s too late.

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.

Harry’s relationship with the royals has steadily deteriorated since he stepped down as a working member of the family in 2020.

Kate Middleton is said to have ensured Harry’s brithday was acknowledged. (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan ‘extremely unlikely’ to return to UK for Christmas

Wednesday 25 September 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal expert has said it is “extremely unlikely” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas in the UK after being invited to celebrate the event with the Spencer family.

Harry, 40, has been vocal about his ongoing security concerns for his family since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “Well, if an offer has indeed been made — which seems quite logical – and if they accepted, it would fly in the face of everything Harry has said about security.

“He has repeatedly said he believes it’s unsafe to bring his wife and children to the UK without a guarantee of official security.”

She added: “That situation is extremely unlikely to change at all, and certainly not before Christmas. So I think it would be very odd indeed if the family suddenly fetched up here. It would surely mean that Harry was going to abandon his legal appeal against the ruling?

“Therefore, I do not think that we shall be seeing them in the UK for Christmas, or indeed anytime soon.”

Prince Harry said he fears his wife could become the victim of ‘an acid or knife attack’ in the UK. (via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle praised for being a ‘kind’ employer

Wednesday 25 September 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

Following several reports about the Sussex’s apparent struggle to retain their employees, their staff have spoken out in their defence.

This follows claims made to The Hollywood Reporter that described the Duchess of Sussex as a “dictator in high heels”.

Catherine St-Laurent, a former chief of staff, told Us: “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me.”

Similarly, Ashley Hansen, the couple’s global press secretary, added: “Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support,” she explained of the time she took off to have surgery.

“It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don’t realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it.”

A former chief of staff described the time they spent working for the Susssex’s as ‘incredibly meaningful’. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Queen Camilla personally supports The Independent’s domestic abuse campaign

Wednesday 25 September 2024 09:14 , Emma Guinness

Queen Camilla has personally supported The Independent’s campaign to build a home for women fleeing domestic abuse.

The queen consort, 76, made a generous, private donation to the Brick by Brick appeal, which, in conjunction with Shelter, aims to raise £300,000.

Addressing the campaign, the queen said it is “vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb” and added that she will “take a keen interest as the plans evolve” for the project.

At the time of writing, the project has raised £100,750.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.

Queen Camilla has made a generous, private donation to the Brick by Brick appeal. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry addresses possible return to royal duty

Wednesday 25 September 2024 06:00 , Emma Guinness

Ahead of the release of the paperback edition of Spare, an interview from the time of its initial release has resurfaced where Prince Harry addresses the possibility of a return to working royal life.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped down from his previous role with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and the pair moved to California.

At the time of stepping down, the couple cited privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life as their reasoning.

Harry told Good Morning America last January: “No. I don’t think it is ever going to be possible.”

”Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible.

“Not stopping us going back, but making it unsurvivable.”

The paperback edition of Harry’s bombshell memoir is being released next month. It will contain no new matieral. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry says we need to ‘listen’ to young people

Wednesday 25 September 2024 03:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex has said that we need to “listen” to young people’s voices at The Diana Awards in New York.

Set up in memory of the late princess, the event honours young people who are making a significant difference in the lives of others.

Harry, who turned 40 this month, said: “The courage that you have gives me hope because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today’s world, probably more so now than ever.

“So thank you to you guys for giving me, and probably a lot of other people, in this room, hope, and now we need to listen, constantly listen, and then act on the advice and the vision that you have, because otherwise it’s your future that’s being stolen from you and that is unacceptable.”

The duke is in the Big Apple alone for a series of high-profile engagements in aid of several charitable causes.

Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients

Meghan Markle’s return to the royal family ‘possible'

Tuesday 24 September 2024 21:00 , Emma Guinness

A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could return to the royal fold if she is willing to abide by certain rules.

Meghan, 42, stepped down as a working royal in 2020 alongside her husband Prince Harry and the couple subsequently moved to California, citing privacy concerns and a desire to live a more independent life.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Express: “I think it’s possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England, and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal Family does best.

“I don’t think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal Family to completely change. They just can’t do it.”

This comes following concerns about how the Sussexes will continue to financially support themselves when their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix comes to an end next year. According to reports, it is widely believed that it will not be renewed.

Harry and Meghan’s stint as working royals was short-lived. (AP)

Prince Harry raises mental health awareness at high-profile event

Tuesday 24 September 2024 18:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex has continued his mission to raise awareness of mental health at a high-profile event in New York.

Speaking at The Diana Awards yesterday, he called upon the phrase “mental health” to be replaced with “mental fitness”.

The Diana Awards was set up in memory of the late princess and honours the achievements of young people making a significant difference to the lives of others.

Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients

Former royal head security gave warning about Mohamed al-Fayed

Tuesday 24 September 2024 15:00 , Emma Guinness

The former head of royal security has claimed that he warned the late Queen Elizabeth II about Mohamed al-Fayed before Diana and her sons went on holiday with the businessman.

Allegations of abuse have surrounded the former Harrods owner since the mid-90s, but the extent of his alleged depravity has not been revealed until recently.

Dai Davies told Sky News: “This was a man who I would be concerned [about] if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana.”

He added: “I was horrified because I was aware of some of the allegations even then that were going around.

“I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the Royal Family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the Royal Family.”

Mr Davies claims that he was simply told that “Her Majesty is aware” in response to his concerns, but they were never acted upon.

Fayed has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by more than 30 former Harrods employees.

Mohamed Al Fayed on Tottenham Court Road in 2006. (PA Archive)

Prince Harry reveals what gives him ‘hope’ at New York event

Tuesday 24 September 2024 12:00 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex has admitted that the younger generation give him “hope” while attending The Diana Awards in New York.

Established in honour of the late princess, the event recognises the achievements of young people who are making a significant difference in improving the lives of others.

Harry, who recently turned 40, said: “I have said it before years ago and I’ll say it again. The younger generation is what gives me hope. The courage you have gives me hope.

“Every one of us needs courage to move the dial in this world, probably more than ever

“We need to listen and act on what you say because it is your future that will be stolen and that is unacceptable.”

Prince Harry says Diana would want Angola to ‘finish’ job of clearing landmines

Tuesday 24 September 2024 11:00 , Emma Guinness

Prince Harry has said that the late Princess Diana would want Angola to “finish” the job of clearing landmines.

Harry, 40, made the revelation at an event by The Halo Trust, a landmine charity his mother personally supported, in New York yesterday.

“The Halo Trust’s work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother,” he said.

“Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take seriously.

“I think we all know how much she would want us to finish this particular job.”

The duke saw the efforts being made by the Angolan government to solve the problem first-hand in 2019 when he followed in the footsteps of his mother through a cleared minefield.

At the time, a further £45m worth of investment into similar landmine clearings had been announced.

Watch back our event: What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?

Tuesday 24 September 2024 10:00 , Emma Guinness

Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?

These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s premium event on the future of the royal family.

Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.

Watch the full event here. If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.

What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?

Anti-monarchists claim royal family costs ‘half a billion a year'

Tuesday 24 September 2024 09:53 , Emma Guinness

An anti-monarchy group has claimed that the true cost of the British royal family is “half a billion a year”.

According to Republic, the royals cost the taxpayer £510m a year, and the group has slammed this expense as unnecessary amid Labour’s bid to cut back on public spending to combat national debt.

This comes as the profits from the Crown Estate exceeded £1.1 billion, resulting in an increase of £45m to the Sovereign Grant, which is reportedly going to be used to finish ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “If (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves thinks tough decisions are needed in these difficult times, she needs to start with the royals.

“We’re being told the Budget will be painful.

“Well if that’s true, the cuts must start at the top.

“How can we talk about cutting the winter fuel allowance while wasting half a billion pounds on the royals?

“How does the Government defend this rhetoric of painful decisions when the royals cost us enough to pay 18,000 NHS nurses?

“The Sovereign Grant is spiralling out of control, set to rise by another £45 million a year.

“Yet the true cost of the monarchy is well over half a billion pounds.”

Republic have held several demonstrations in front of members of the royal family. (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry pays tribute to Princess Diana at charity event in New York

Tuesday 24 September 2024 09:22 , Emma Guinness

The Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to honour Princess Diana at an awards ceremony in New York.

Harry, 40, attended The Diana Awards yesterday as part of a visit to the city which will see him undertake several high-profile philanthropic engagements.

Set up in honour of the late princess, the awards recognise the achievements of young people who are making a difference in the lives of others.

Harry said: “I applaud you, certainly at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do.”

He added: “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys… the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible, so thank you.”

Prince Harry paid tribute to the young people being honoured at The Diana Awards. (Reuters)

Prince Harry’s US visa to remain private, judge rules

Tuesday 24 September 2024 09:13 , Emma Guinness

A judge has ruled that the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application will remain private following an investigation into its contents after revelations about prior drug taking.

Harry, 40, admitted to taking several illegal substances in the bombshell 2023 memoir Spare, including cocaine and magic mushrooms, raising questions about whether or not he had lied on his application.

US judge Carl Nichols ruled: “The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records.

“Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

This comes ahead of the November presidential election, which could see Donald Trump return to the White House. He previously said he would treat Harry like any other citizen should he have lied on his application.