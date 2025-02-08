Royal news live: King and Queen dine with Stanley Tucci and Beckhams at state banquet ahead of Italy trip

Royal news live: King and Queen dine with Stanley Tucci and Beckhams at state banquet ahead of Italy trip

The King and Queen have hosted Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and the Beckhams among other high-profile guests for a black tie dinner to celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove.

Charles and Camilla invited the renowned foodie, David and Victoria Beckham, and the Italian ambassador, Inigo Lambertini, to the UK to enjoy a feast of sustainable food on Friday evening, ahead of their trip to Italy and the Vatican in April.

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, coincides with the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The menu was created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aimed to embody the principles of Slow Food.

Charles gave a speech at the dinner on his Gloucestershire estate – which Donatella Versace, Dame Helen Mirren and Edward Enninful also attended – in which he described how slow food and Italy are “dear to my heart”.

He said he was “especially pleased” the event comes just a few weeks before the state visit to Italy, adding: “To say that we are looking forward to it would be to engage in a little British understatement…”

Tucci also gave a speech and began by joking “this is just the first of 15 pages”.

Key Points

King and Queen dine with Beckhams and Stanley Tucci to celebrate Italian cuisine

School named after Duke of York to rebrand

King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican

Legal battle over Harry's US visa documents reopens

Who is Stanley Tucci?

Prince Harry stays in £5,000-a-night hotel ahead of Invictus Games

08:44 , Barney Davis

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry 40, has landed in Vancouver and was reportedly seen arriving into the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in a security convoy as he and Meghan, 43, prepare to front the Invictus Games.

The Mirror reports the cost of the Chairman's Suites at the five-star hotel, which has previously been booked by stars including Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran, is not advertised publicly, but is believed to be more than £5,000-a-night.

It is not known if Prince Harry and Meghan have booked the Chairman’s Suite that boasts its own outdoor rooftop patio, a meditation pond and fire pit.

The hotel has also been lauded for its cocktail menu, which includes a ‘Dirty Harry’ - a vodka based drink, with dry vermouth, ginger, and pickled cucumber. The beverage was named after Douglas Coupland’s ‘Dirty Harry, 2021’ artwork, which is among artwork hanging by the hotel's elevator entrance.

Team UK departs for Canada ahead of Invictus Games kick-off

07:01 , Athena Stavrou

ADVERTISEMENT

British veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service have departed for Canada ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

The seventh edition of the games, established by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, will begin in Vancouver on February 8.

The 62 competitors – all veterans and serving personnel who sustained life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving in the UK Armed Forces – left the country from Birmingham Airport on Thursday.

Team UK’s captain Steve “Hoops” Hooper, an RAF veteran diagnosed with PTSD from his experiences in Iraq before being medically discharged in 2021, said: “The pride the whole team feels representing their country is huge, this means so much to them.”

Members of the Royal British Legion’s Team UK (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Charles to meet Pope in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment

06:00 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen are set to spend their 20th wedding anniversary on a state trip to Italy and the Vatican as Charles adapts to living with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple will be heading on a major spring tour in early April, as Charles, 76, continues to be well enough to forge ahead with regular overseas trips this year.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

Read the full story:

Charles to meet Pope Francis in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment

Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US

05:01 , Athena Stavrou

“If there's anyone who can keep a secret, it's a royal.”

That is the assumption Lord Ivar Mountbatten was met with after he arrived at a grand Scottish castle to play a game of lies and deception with a star-studded line up.

The King’s second cousin, 61, has joined the cast of The Traitors US, in which a group of chaotically comprised celebrities gathered to play the game which has taken UK viewers by storm.

A direct descendent of Queen Victoria, fans can watch the British aristocrat try to beat the likes of real housewives, Selling Sunset stars and Zac Efron’s brother to win his share of the $250,000 (£200,000) prize pot.

Read the full story here:

Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US

Full story: Prince Andrew School changes name to drop ‘controversial ties’

03:30 , Athena Stavrou

A secondary school named after Prince Andrew is changing its name after the King’s disgraced brother was mired in a string of scandals.

Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from “controversial ties”.

The island’s government said the school believed the change was a crucial step in ensuring its name embodied the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community.

“The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations,” it said.

Read the full story here:

Prince Andrew School changes its name to drop ties with disgraced Duke

Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Land Rover fleet hits the road for US showcase

02:00 , Athena Stavrou

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be honoured by Land Rover for her love of the iconic British motorcar in an exclusive exhibition across the pond.

Americans on the East Coast can catch a glimpse of a number of historic vehicles from the late Queen’s personal fleet and that of the British royal household.

After a successful 2024 tour across the US, one more stop has been marked on the map with royal fans able to check out a specialised collection of Elizabeth II’s own cars at ModaMiami in Florida in March.

The exhibition will showcase a specialised collection of five Series, Defender, and Range Rover models used by the late Queen during her 70-year reign.

The display will feature vehicles used by the Royal family, either in an official capacity or as part of the household fleet.

Queen Elizabeth II driving her personally commissioned Land Rover Defender 110 V8 at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. (PA Wire)

Who is Stanley Tucci?

00:27 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen have invited Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci for dinner at Highgrove this evening.

The Italian-American actor and author is best known for his roles in the hit films Devil Wears Prada, Lovely Bones, The Hunger Games and Conclave.

He has earned numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award.

(Getty Images)

Palace confirms King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and Vatican

Friday 7 February 2025 23:14 , Tara Cobham

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican.

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.

Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.

The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.

The tour announcement comes the week after Charles travelled to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The couple will attend the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, which is located in the Vatican – the smallest independent state in the world, which is surrounded by Rome and is the residence of the spiritual leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

The King is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The role dates back to Henry VIII, who named himself Supreme Head of the Church of England after he was excommunicated by the Pope and broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century to marry Anne Boleyn.

Charles has long been a champion of the philosophy of slow food

Friday 7 February 2025 23:14 , Tara Cobham

The slow food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.

It promotes the right to good, clean and fair food for all, and strives to preserve traditional and regional cuisine.

Charles has long been a champion of the philosophy.

The event also promoted ‘slow fashion’, with the King and Queen meeting King’s Foundation’s students and being shown garments demonstrating their sustainable fashion and heritage skills.

The slow fashion movement encourages people to buy fewer, higher-quality items that last longer.

Charles laughs as lemon almost goes up his nose when he tries to sip martini he made

Friday 7 February 2025 23:13 , Tara Cobham

Charles made a martini under the tutelage of Italian mixologist Alessandro Palazzi and laughed when the lemon almost went up his nose as he tried to take a sip, then declared it “great”.

Mr Palazzi, when asked about the King’s martini-making technique, replied: “He was good.”

The James Bond-inspired martinis were prepared by Mr Palazzi using flavours of Italy and herbs from Charles’s beloved Highgrove Gardens.

Mr Palazzi said his recipe for the event was a half measure Sacred English vermouth from Highgate with one part Polish vodka and three parts Gordon’s gin.

He said: “The martini is shaken very well and has to be served cold.”

Hollywood star Stanley Tucci (left) watches as King Charles III and Italian mixologist, Alessandro Palazzi, mix a drink (Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire)

Menu for feast created by renowned Italian chef and inspired by Tucci

Friday 7 February 2025 23:11 , Tara Cobham

The menu for the King and Queen’s Italian feast was created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by guest Stanley Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy.

Mr Mazzei told how he had travelled across the UK to source ingredients for the meal.

On the reception menu was rare and pasture salumi, Tuscan style pate and coppa, Yorkshire pecorino cheese puffs and British vegetables caponata tartelletta.

The dinner menu included Scottish crab panzanella, Westcombe ricotta and Highgrove fine herbs ravioli, Isle of Wight tomato passata, Suffolk red porchetta, pumpkin and sage mash, Tuscan kale and zuppa inglese and biscotti.

Mr Mazzei said: “This is my first time cooking for the King. I’m quite excited about that.

“It is an Italian menu with British produce, well 99 per cent as the extra virgin olive oil is Italian.”

He said: “I was in Devon two weeks ago to get the salumi. I went to see the pigs where the belly comes from.

“The tomatoes for the passata are from the Isle of Wight.

“The cob nuts for the biscotti are from Kent.

“I am really happy to be able to create this menu. If they enjoy it – I don’t know – but I tried my best.

“I made a report of where I had been, so it is all there and documented. I sent this to the royal chef and said ‘make sure the King sees this’.”

Created using British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aimed to embody the principles of slow food.

Hollywood star Stanley Tucci gives a speech during the dinner at Highgrove House (Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire)

King and Queen dine with Beckhams and Stanley Tucci to celebrate Italian cuisine

Friday 7 February 2025 23:05 , Tara Cobham

The King and Queen have been joined by Victoria and David Beckham, Donatella Versace, Dame Helen Mirren, Edward Enninful and Stanley Tucci for a black tie dinner to celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove.

Charles and Camilla invited Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie, Tucci, and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to the Gloucestershire estate on Friday night to enjoy a feast of sustainable ‘slow food’.

Other guests included Tucci’s wife Felicity Blunt – sister of actress Emily Blunt, businessman and TV personality Patrick Grant and chefs Raymond Blanc and Angela Hartnett.

The King and Queen, who was wearing a Fiona Clare dress, were seen chatting to the Beckhams and Dame Helen.

David Beckham told Camilla how much he loved their Cotswolds estate, adding: “It’s beautiful there, so beautiful. We love it. We are very happy there. We’ve got chickens…”

Camilla interjected: “I’ve got chickens too!”

He suggested that his wife was not so keen on gardening but added: “I love it.”

He told the King how proud he was of his role as a King’s Foundation ambassador and thanked him for the opportunity to get involved.

Victoria Beckham admired the work of his students, telling him: “The workmanship and the craftsmanship is phenomenal.”

The King gave a speech at the dinner and said slow food and Italy are “dear to my heart”.

He said he was “especially pleased” the dinner comes just a few weeks before the state visit to Italy, adding: “To say that we are looking forward to it would be to engage in a little British understatement…”

King Charles gives his speech during the dinner in celebration of Slow Food (Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire)

Meghan thanks Billie Eilish for heartfelt gift to LA wildfire victim

Friday 7 February 2025 23:03 , Athena Stavrou

Jack Whitehall drops ‘post-Meghan’ revelation about Prince Harry

Friday 7 February 2025 22:01 , Athena Stavrou

Jack Whitehall has said Prince Harry “dropped” him after he met Meghan Markle.

Much like Piers Morgan claimed Markle “disappeared” from his life after she started a relationship with the royal, British comedian Whitehall has said he was once “good friends” with Harry in his single days.

Whitehall would regularly party with Harry and, in 2015, “offered up services as his royal wingman” while presenting the Royal Variety Performance.

But one year later, Harry’s life would drastically change when he met Suits star Markle, whom he married in 2018. Whitehall was not invited to the wedding.

Read the full story here:

Jack Whitehall drops 'post-Meghan' revelation about Prince Harry

Anne ‘fills in blanks’ on return to intensive care unit

Friday 7 February 2025 21:00 , Athena Stavrou

The Princess Royal has told how her return to the intensive care unit where she was treated after her horse-related accident was really useful for “filling in the blanks.”

Anne met medical crews who were involved in her care as she visited the ICU at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate when the incident happened last June, has no memory of what followed, but is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.

The princess said: “You’ve been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don’t have any idea and, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.

Anne chats to the hospital tour (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

William speaks about grief on visit to charity with links to Diana

Friday 7 February 2025 20:00 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales has opened up about his “most painful experience” on a visit to a bereavement charity close to Princess Diana’s heart.

Prince William, 42, spoke to teenagers in Widnes, Cheshire, on Wednesday to see the work done by Child Bereavement UK, of which he has been a patron since 2009.

The charity, which provides free, confidential bereavement support for children and young people, as well as families where a child has died, was launched in 1994 with support from William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

William - who lost his mother in 1997 when he was just 15 - spoke to young people about how they were dealing with grief.

Read the full story:

Prince William speaks about bereavement on visit to charity with close links to Diana

Princess of Wales wants public to focus on her work - not her wardrobe

Friday 7 February 2025 19:01 , Athena Stavrou

The Princess of Wales wants the world to focus on her campaign work and not her wardrobe as she gradually returns as a frontline royal.

In a move signalling her wish to be less about her fashion choices and more about her campaigning, Kensington Palace will no longer release details of her outfit during events.

A palace source said that change came with an “absolute feeling” that the public work was not about what the princess was wearing, accordingThe Sunday Times.

Read the full story:

Princess of Wales wants public to focus on her work – not her wardrobe

Andrew adviser ‘showed lack of common sense over alleged Chinese spy evidence’

Friday 7 February 2025 17:59 , Athena Stavrou

A senior adviser to the Duke of York showed a “lack of common sense” when he agreed to give evidence in an alleged Chinese spy’s legal case without seeking advice from his own lawyer, a tribunal has been told.

At a hearing on Friday, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) heard Dominic Hampshire, a senior aide to Andrew, was in contact with the intelligence services about alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo in 2022, before the decision to exclude him from the UK on national security grounds had been made.

The specialist tribunal also heard bids from multiple media organisations for documents that were part of the SIAC challenge, including a witness statement from Mr Hampshire.

Judges were told Mr Hampshire had provided the witness statement with assurances from Mr Yang’s legal team that it would remain confidential.

Adam Wolanski KC, for the media organisations, said Mr Hampshire did not seek his own legal advice about the likelihood of his evidence becoming public, describing this as “bewildering”.

He continued in written submissions: “It is extraordinary that a person in Mr Hampshire’s position, apparently charged with dealing with confidential and sensitive matters on behalf of the Duke of York, did not bother obtaining his own legal advice before agreeing to provide a witness statement to Mr Yang.”

King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican

Friday 7 February 2025 16:38 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.

Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.

The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.

What is slow food?

Friday 7 February 2025 15:29 , Athena Stavrou

Charles and Camilla have invited Stanley Tucci to the King’s Gloucestershire estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable Slow Food tonight.

The menu has been created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy.

Created using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aim to embody the principles of Slow Food.

Drinks will be prepared by Italian mixologist Alessandro Palazzi using Italian flavours and herbs from Charles’s beloved Highgrove Gardens.

The Slow Food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.

It promotes the right to good, clean and fair food for all, and strives to preserve traditional and regional cuisine.

Charles has long been a champion of the Slow Food philosophy.

Prince of Wales tells Blue Peter Earthshot winners: ‘Here’s one I made earlier’

Friday 7 February 2025 14:43 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince Of Wales has recited Blue Peter’s memorable “here’s one I made earlier” catchphrase while meeting winners of its Earthshot competition on the BBC children’s magazine show.

The competition invited children aged between five and 15 to come up with an idea to help save the planet in the same manner as the main Earthshot Prize, which was set up by the Prince Of Wales in 2020.

Five winners met the prince at Windsor Castle on the show where they presented their ideas, asked him questions about the environment and made eco-friendly bird feeders with him, before he then awarded the certificates.

On the show, presenter Joel Mawhinney showed his bird feeder to the camera once it was finished, but said it needed a bit of “touching up”, prompting him to ask for “some royal help”.

William replied, holding up the bird feeder he had made: “Joel, here’s one I made earlier.”

(Kensington Palace/PA Wire)

Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US

Friday 7 February 2025 13:58 , Athena Stavrou

“If there's anyone who can keep a secret, it's a royal.”

That is the assumption Lord Ivar Mountbatten was met with after he arrived at a grand Scottish castle to play a game of lies and deception with a star-studded line up.

The King’s second cousin, 61, has joined the cast of The Traitors US, in which a group of chaotically comprised celebrities gathered to play the game which has taken UK viewers by storm.

A direct descendent of Queen Victoria, fans can watch the British aristocrat try to beat the likes of real housewives, Selling Sunset stars and Zac Efron’s brother to win his share of the $250,000 (£200,000) prize pot.

Read the full story here:

Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US

Watch: Prince Andrew sought £2.5bn with help from alleged spy

Friday 7 February 2025 13:03 , Athena Stavrou

Team UK departs for Canada ahead of Invictus Games kick-off

Friday 7 February 2025 12:22 , Athena Stavrou

British veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service have departed for Canada ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

The seventh edition of the games, established by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, will begin in Vancouver on February 8.

The 62 competitors – all veterans and serving personnel who sustained life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving in the UK Armed Forces – left the country from Birmingham Airport on Thursday.

Team UK’s captain Steve “Hoops” Hooper, an RAF veteran diagnosed with PTSD from his experiences in Iraq before being medically discharged in 2021, said: “The pride the whole team feels representing their country is huge, this means so much to them.”

Members of the Royal British Legion’s Team UK (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Full story: Prince Andrew School changes name to drop ‘controversial ties’

Friday 7 February 2025 11:45 , Athena Stavrou

A secondary school named after Prince Andrew is changing its name after the King’s disgraced brother was mired in a string of scandals.

Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from “controversial ties”.

The island’s government said the school believed the change was a crucial step in ensuring its name embodied the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community.

“The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations,” it said.

Read the full story here:

Prince Andrew School changes its name to drop ties with disgraced Duke

Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Land Rover fleet hits the road for US showcase

Friday 7 February 2025 10:58 , Athena Stavrou

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be honoured by Land Rover for her love of the iconic British motorcar in an exclusive exhibition across the pond.

Americans on the East Coast can catch a glimpse of a number of historic vehicles from the late Queen’s personal fleet and that of the British royal household.

After a successful 2024 tour across the US, one more stop has been marked on the map with royal fans able to check out a specialised collection of Elizabeth II’s own cars at ModaMiami in Florida in March.

The exhibition will showcase a specialised collection of five Series, Defender, and Range Rover models used by the late Queen during her 70-year reign.

The display will feature vehicles used by the Royal family, either in an official capacity or as part of the household fleet.

(PA/PA Wire)

Edward tells new Gurkhas they are ‘soldiers in British army but sons of Nepal’

Friday 7 February 2025 10:05 , Athena Stavrou

The Duke of Edinburgh told new Gurkha recruits to be proud of being a “soldier in the British army but a son of Nepal” as he attended their attestation ceremony.

Edward and his wife Sophie met the two per cent of young Nepalis who passed the gruelling and highly competitive selection process to become part of the elite Brigade of Gurkhas.

The duke and duchess looked on as the 274 recruits – selected from more than 13,000 applicants – took the oath of allegiance, saluting a portrait of the King and touching the Union flag.

In a speech at the Gurkha base in Pokhara, Edward said: “Thank you for choosing to serve in the Brigade of Gurkhas in the British Army, and thank you for swearing allegiance to His Majesty today.

“You are joining a regimental family with strong traditions and a reputation for loyalty, service and courage.

“Gurkhas have served the crown for over 209 years. This now becomes your heritage and your responsibility to uphold.”

Who is Stanley Tucci?

Friday 7 February 2025 09:18 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen have invited Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci for dinner at Highgrove this evening.

The Italian-American actor and author is best known for his roles in the hit films Devil Wears Prada, Lovely Bones, The Hunger Games and Conclave.

He has earned numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award.

(Getty Images)

King and Queen celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove dinner with Stanley Tucci

Friday 7 February 2025 08:47 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen will join Hollywood star Stanley Tucci for a black tie dinner to celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove on Friday evening.

The pair have invited the Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to Charles’s Gloucestershire estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable Slow Food.

The menu has been created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Tucci, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy.

Created using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aim to embody the principles of Slow Food.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican.

(PA Archive)

Pictured: Royals on official engagements on Thursday

Friday 7 February 2025 07:00 , Athena Stavrou

King Charles III holds an audience with The King of Jordan (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

William meets young farmers (Steve MacDougall/PA Wire)

Anne chats to hospital staff (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Meghan thanks Billie Eilish for heartfelt gift to LA wildfire victim

Friday 7 February 2025 06:03 , Athena Stavrou

Why Prince Harry's visa case is back in court, and will he be deported from Trump's America?

Friday 7 February 2025 05:00 , Athena Stavrou

Five months after the matter was seemingly closed, a lawsuit fighting to make Prince Harry’s private US visa records public reopened in court on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex admitted he had previously taken drugs during his teenage years in his 2023 book, Spare, prompting a right-wing US think tank to suggest he had lied on his documentation or could have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration.

Here is an explanation about what the case is about, and why it has been reopened:

Why Harry's visa case is back in court, and will he be deported from Trump's America?

Prince of Wales meets Blue Peter Earthshot competition winners

Friday 7 February 2025 04:01 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales has met the winners of a Blue Peter competition asking young environmentalists to submit sustainability-focused ideas.

William presented the children with certificates at a special reception held at Windsor Castle, and they also created eco-friendly bird feeders together themed around his Earthshot Prize.

(Joel Mawhinney/BBC/PA Wire)

Jack Whitehall drops ‘post-Meghan’ revelation about Prince Harry

Friday 7 February 2025 02:24 , Athena Stavrou

Jack Whitehall has said Prince Harry “dropped” him after he met Meghan Markle.

Much like Piers Morgan claimed Markle “disappeared” from his life after she started a relationship with the royal, British comedian Whitehall has said he was once “good friends” with Harry in his single days.

Whitehall would regularly party with Harry and, in 2015, “offered up services as his royal wingman” while presenting the Royal Variety Performance.

But one year later, Harry’s life would drastically change when he met Suits star Markle, whom he married in 2018. Whitehall was not invited to the wedding.

Read the full story here:

Jack Whitehall drops 'post-Meghan' revelation about Prince Harry

King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican

Friday 7 February 2025 01:00 , Athena Stavrou

The King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.

They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.

Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.

The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.

(PA Wire)

King pledges to lend his watercolours to Polish cultural centre in London

Thursday 6 February 2025 23:34 , Athena Stavrou

The King has said he will loan a leading Polish cultural centre some of his watercolours after a plea from its gallery to exhibit his work.

Charles was reminded of a request made 15 years ago during his last visit to the Polish Social and Cultural Association (POSK) in west London to display his art.

The monarch visited the cultural centre in Hammersmith on Wednesday to show his support for the UK’s Polish community.

When Charles arrived, Joanna Ciechanowska, an artist and manager of POSK’s gallery, asked him: “Have you brought your paintings, your beautiful paintings, to us?”

The King, who was being shown a small painting exhibition by Polish-born actor and set and stage designer Felix Fabian, replied with a smile: “No, sadly not,” then joked: “I’m not sure they’re that good.”

After touring the exhibition, Charles told Ms Ciechanowska: “I’ll try and keep up my painting and you’ll have to exhibit them here,” but he confessed: “I haven’t done any of Poland.”

Charles viewed a newly opened art exhibition (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA) (PA Wire)

School named after Duke of York to rebrand

Thursday 6 February 2025 22:03 , Athena Stavrou

A school named after the Duke of York is set to be rebranded to something less “controversial”.

Prince Andrew School – the only secondary school on the remote British overseas territory of St Helena – is asking its students to suggest something more “neutral”.

The decision stems from “recent public controversy” and “negative media coverage”, and has been approved by Buckingham Palace, a statement from the government of St Helena said.

Head teacher Phil Toal said: “While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future.

“Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”

The new name is expected to be chosen by the end of February, and will be launched at the start of the next academic year in September.

Furore erupted in 2019 over Andrew’s friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He stepped away from his public role and later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

Prince Andrew School is the only secondary on the British overseas territory of St Helena (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

Pictured: Camilla meets staff supporting sexual assault victims

Thursday 6 February 2025 21:00 , Athena Stavrou

Queen Camilla comforts service user Sarah during a visit to CoLab Exeter (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Queen Camilla poses with staff members during a visit to CoLab Exeter (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Camilla hails efforts of health staff in supporting sexual assault victims

Thursday 6 February 2025 20:00 , Athena Stavrou

The Queen has praised the “brilliant” efforts of health workers and other staff supporting sexual assault victims at a specialist centre she officially opened.

Camilla launched the purpose-built Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Exeter after touring the building, and following a private meeting with a survivor described the “difference” the service had made to her life.

She told the staff assembled for a plaque unveiling marking her visit: “You do a brilliant job I think, you shouldn’t go unrecognised.

“All of you working together do make such a difference to so many women, children and men over the country.”

Anne ‘fills in blanks’ on return to intensive care unit

Thursday 6 February 2025 19:01 , Athena Stavrou

The Princess Royal has told how her return to the intensive care unit where she was treated after her horse-related accident was really useful for “filling in the blanks.”

Anne met medical crews who were involved in her care as she visited the ICU at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The princess said: “You’ve been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don’t have any idea and, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.

“But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn’t always true so I’m really grateful.

“I’m also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages you can just carry on.”

The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate when the incident happened last June, has no memory of what followed, but is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.

After the accident, an air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by the crew, the princess was taken by road 30 miles to Southmead.

Pictured: Princess Royal returns to intensive care unit she was treated

Thursday 6 February 2025 18:02 , Athena Stavrou

Anne speaks members of the critical care team at Southmead Hospital in Bristol during a visit to thank the medical team for their care (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Anne walks through the atrium of Southmead Hospital’s Brunel Building (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Anne returns to hospital to thank staff for her care after horse accident

Thursday 6 February 2025 17:07 , Athena Stavrou

The Princess Royal has returned to the hospital where she was treated after her suspected horse-related accident to thank medical teams for their care.

Anne arrived at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday to reunite with doctors and nurses who looked after her, and tour the building.

The King’s sister has described how “every day is a bonus” after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries in the accident last June.

The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate at the time, has no memory of what followed, but she is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.

After the accident, an air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by a crew, the princess was rushed 30 miles away to Southmead by road for tests, treatment and observation.

She spent five nights in the major hospital after the accident on June 23 and did not return to public royal duties until almost three weeks later after rehabilitation support at home.

Pictured: William meets young farmers

Thursday 6 February 2025 16:23 , Athena Stavrou

(Steve MacDougall/PA Wire)

(Steve MacDougall/PA Wire)

Prince of Wales discusses rural isolation with young farmers

Thursday 6 February 2025 15:54 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales said it is important to break down any “taboos and stigmas around mental health” as he met young farmers to discuss rural isolation and loneliness.

William was visiting a farm where he took part in a roundtable event hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.

“I love the countryside and I love farming as well,” he told young farmers.

“And I am conscious that it’s an area that needs maybe a little bit of support and understanding that there is access and support out there for young farmers, as well as making sure we are breaking down any taboos and stigmas around mental health.

“Because I think in the farming world it’s maybe not talked about as much as in other sectors – and yet we know it exists.”

Nepali woman who met King in 1998 gives Sophie gift and thank you card for him

Thursday 6 February 2025 15:13 , Athena Stavrou

A woman who met the King at a Nepali shelter in 1998 has given the Duchess of Edinburgh a handmade gift and “thank you card” for him more than 25 years later.

On the second day of her royal tour Sophie spoke to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence at Maiti Nepal – an organisation Charles also visited in 1998.

With the cushion was a picture of Ms Shrestha meeting the King and a card thanking him for the money he raised for the refuge.

The note read: “Your Highness King Charles, I hope you are doing well. When you visited Maiti Nepal in 1998 I was just five years old. I don’t remember much but this photo of us fills me with warmth.”

As she received the cushion, Sophie told Ms Shrestha: “That’s beautiful, you’re very clever. I shall give that to him with your love. He’ll be very happy to get it.”

Earlier in the visit, as she greeted the women who live at the refuge in Kathmandu, Pampha Adhakari and Pusba Thapa said they also remembered meeting the King during his visit.

The duchess said: “Well, he’s still the same.”

(PA Wire)

Team UK head for Invictus Games in Vancouver

Thursday 6 February 2025 14:45 , Athena Stavrou

The Royal British Legion's Team UK have begun their journey to Vancouver to take part in this year’s Invictus Games.

The team were pictured at Birmingham Airport on Thursday as they prepared to depart for the seventh annual games in Canada.

Prince Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured and wounded service personnel and returned veterans.

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Aga Khan helped the late Queen enjoy ‘one of her most enjoyable’ racing moments

Thursday 6 February 2025 14:18 , Athena Stavrou

The King’s racing manager has said the late Aga Khan’s influence to continue to be felt for “many generations to come” in the racing world.

The renowned owner-breeder died on Tuesday evening at the age of 88, and was a long-standing friend of the late Queen.

The pair shared a passion for racing that saw him gift a filly for her 80th birthday.

That filly was Estimate, who went on to win the 2013 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, sparking famously joyous scenes in the royal box as she triumphed.

Racing manager John Warren has ranked that day as one of the late Queen’s “most enjoyable” on a racecourse.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Warren said: “Three days before the late Queen died, we sat and watched the video of the 100 years celebration of the Aga Khan Studs.

“Her Majesty remarked how amazing he was, along with his scientific approach to breeding and rearing stock and, of course, Estimate’s success in the Gold Cup gave the Queen one of her most enjoyable day’s racing.”

Queen Elizabeth II and The Aga Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet elderly Gurkha veterans and widows

Thursday 6 February 2025 13:35 , Athena Stavrou

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have met elderly Gurkha veterans and widows during a visit to a Gurkha Welfare Trust Centre, in Pokhara.

The couple toured the Veterans Residential Home, on day three of their trip to Nepal.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet elderly Gurkha veterans and widows (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The Duke of Edinburgh is presented with a garland by Ash Kumari Tamang, a 104-year-old Gurkhan widow. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Rare letter to Elizabeth I from possible love interest sold for £32,700

Thursday 6 February 2025 12:40 , Athena Stavrou

A rare signed letter to Queen Elizabeth I from her lifelong friend and possible love interest, Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester, has been sold for £32,700 – four times more than the estimated price.

The document contains an enigmatic reference to an unspecified great matter of state, said to bear directly on the Queen’s life.

The earl also apologises in the letter for his elusiveness during his recent journey across the Midlands of England.

His marriage in 1578 to Lettice, dowager countess of Essex, who Elizabeth loathed, is believed to have contributed to his absence and he was forced to keep his marriage half-hidden as a result.

The statesman and Queen had known one another since childhood and although he had failed to win her hand in marriage, they remained close friends until his death.

Experts at Lyon & Turnbull, the auctioneers who sold the letter on Wednesday, traced just two other autographed letters from the earl to Elizabeth.

Visit marks William's continued interest in farmer's mental health

Thursday 6 February 2025 12:18 , Athena Stavrou

On Wednesday, Prince William is set to discuss loneliness with two groups to discuss mental health and loneliness.

The visit is intended to highlight William’s commitment to supporting those in farming communities.

In 2023, the Duchy of Cornwall and William launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the sector.

When it launched, it stated its ambitions to provide mental health care and support via a multi-layered approach. This included the ability to talk to trained staff via a dedicated wellbeing service, as well as staff and farmer training and hosting social events.

(Jacob King/PA Wire)

Full story: DC judge opens door to unsealing some documents in Prince Harry's US visa battle

Thursday 6 February 2025 11:46 , Athena Stavrou

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekdaySIGN UPI would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A judge in Washington, D.C. has indicated that he may be willing to unseal some documents in Prince Harry’s U.S. visa application.

The sealed records showing Harry’s visa status have been viewed by Judge Carl Nichols, who said during a hearing Wednesday that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy,” according to the Mirror.

"I'm not foreclosing the possibility that there might be some possible relief” concerning revealing at least some documents, he added, requesting that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put forward suggestions for redactions or “continued withholdings.”

Read the full story here:

DC judge opens door to unsealing some documents in Prince Harry's US visa battle

Edward and Sophie joke together and hold hands on trip to Nepal

Thursday 6 February 2025 11:19 , Athena Stavrou

Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently on a six-day official royal tour of the Nepal to celebrate its close ties to the UK.

On the second day of their trip, the couple held hands as they toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden.

The Duke of Edinburgh joked with his wife as he planted a tree in a Nepali garden, next to two that were planted by his parents almost 40 years ago.

The duke said: “Gosh they’ve done very, very well,” as he was shown the trees from his parents’ previous visit.

The duchess encouraged her husband as he picked up a spade and filled in the hole for the new tree, saying: “Keep going, darling.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

William to visit second group to combat loneliness

Thursday 6 February 2025 10:49 , Athena Stavrou

After a roundtable with young farmers, William will visit the Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear how the organisation is helping people build a sense of community and learn new skills.

The group was founded in 2015 and is run by local volunteers who meet weekly to take part in a range of activities such as woodwork, crafting and gardening.

William will tour the site and hear from members how the Men’s Shed has enriched their lives by helping them to form friendships and engage in creative and purposeful learning activities.

He will then be invited to take part in a woodwork activity with some of the members to gain further understanding of some of the skills people can learn.

Prince William to discuss loneliness with young farmers

Thursday 6 February 2025 10:47 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales is to visit Angus to highlight two community-led organisations helping to tackle rural isolation and loneliness.

William, known as the Duke of Rothesay north of the border, will first attend a roundtable in Carnoustie hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.

The event will focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation and will be attended by young farmers from the local area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

(Jacob King/PA Wire)

Legal battle over Harry's US visa documents reopens

Thursday 6 February 2025 10:46 , Athena Stavrou

Five months after the matter was seemingly closed, a lawsuit fighting to make Prince Harry’s private US visa records public was reopened in court on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex admitted he had previously taken drugs during his teenage years in his 2023 book, Spare, prompting a right-wing US think tank to suggest he had lied on his documentation or could have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration.

The Heritage Foundation launched a legal battle against Department for Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain his application. But in September 2024, the case was closed when a judge ruled that Harry’s application would remain private.

But on Wednesday Judge Carl Nichols, said during a hearing that he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy.”

Nichols said he was “not 100 percent sure how I want to proceed,” and that he would notify the parties “in due course”.